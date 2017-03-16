BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Teen Made Her Little Sister A Shirt To Wear If She's Dress-Coded At School

news / viral

This Teen Made Her Little Sister A Shirt To Wear If She's Dress-Coded At School

"Nothing about her top was inappropriate."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 16, 2017, at 3:14 p.m. ET

Meet Isabella Villegas, 18, and her 13-year-old sister Grace.

They live in Kansas.
Isabella Villegas

They live in Kansas.

On Monday, Grace wore this off-the-shoulder top to school. "The day before I had bought it with my own money and I was excited about it and so I just wore it," the seventh-grader told BuzzFeed News.

Isabella Villegas

"I went into school and I received some looks from teachers, just not nice looks," she said. "Instantly I was like, Okay, I’m going to get dress-coded, and I felt the need to change."

The middle schooler added that even though she did not get into formal trouble, several teachers commented negatively on the top.

The school did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Grace ended up changing into an extra shirt she'd brought to school with her.

When her older sister heard about the experience, she said that she was "extremely angry." "Nothing about her top was inappropriate," Isabella told BuzzFeed News.

Isabella Villegas
ADVERTISEMENT

So around 15 minutes later, Isabella made this for Grace. "I made her the white shirt and told her to put it in her locker and if they ever ask her to change again, to change into that shirt," she said.

Isabella Villegas

Isabella posted photos of Grace's top and the new shirt on Twitter and people had some thoughts.

my 13 year old sister was dress coded for her shirt today for "revealing too much chest and shoulder" so i made her… https://t.co/efZw37NU7N
isabella rossellini @bellavillegas_

my 13 year old sister was dress coded for her shirt today for "revealing too much chest and shoulder" so i made her… https://t.co/efZw37NU7N

Reply Retweet Favorite

Two Twitter users commented that the 13-year-old's shirt was too low.

@bellavillegas_ I don't agree with dress code but if my daughter was 13 she wouldn't be wearing that, let alone to school, it is low cut...
Casey Traffas @traffas19

@bellavillegas_ I don't agree with dress code but if my daughter was 13 she wouldn't be wearing that, let alone to school, it is low cut...

Reply Retweet Favorite
@bellavillegas_ tbh that shirt is too low
Cole Wogan @colewoganreal

@bellavillegas_ tbh that shirt is too low

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And Isabella responded to this person, who told her to "stop throwing a fit and follow the rules." "This top doesn't violate any rules in the handbook regarding dress code," the older sister said.

@_brunettexo 1. this top doesn't violate any rules in the handbook regarding dress code 2. can you explain why you think it's inappropriate?
isabella rossellini @bellavillegas_

@_brunettexo 1. this top doesn't violate any rules in the handbook regarding dress code 2. can you explain why you think it's inappropriate?

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, this person rolled some emoji eyes.

@bellavillegas_ the didn't go ahead and dress code her for her jeans while they were at it? How dare she have rips above the knee 🙄
Briley 🌼 @BrileyMiraya

@bellavillegas_ the didn't go ahead and dress code her for her jeans while they were at it? How dare she have rips above the knee 🙄

Reply Retweet Favorite

Another person was a simple fan of Isabella's work.

@bellavillegas_ nice
Ali Adam @AliAdam72882925

@bellavillegas_ nice

Reply Retweet Favorite

And one dad called "bullshit" on the whole situation.

@bellavillegas_ "she got in trouble FOR THAT?? that's bullshit" -my dad
Sarah Montaño @saramont2

@bellavillegas_ "she got in trouble FOR THAT?? that's bullshit" -my dad

Reply Retweet Favorite

Grace said that the shirt her sister made is now in her locker. She plans to change into it the next time something like this happens.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT