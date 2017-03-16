"Nothing about her top was inappropriate."

On Monday, Grace wore this off-the-shoulder top to school. "The day before I had bought it with my own money and I was excited about it and so I just wore it," the seventh-grader told BuzzFeed News.

"I went into school and I received some looks from teachers, just not nice looks," she said. "Instantly I was like, Okay, I’m going to get dress-coded, and I felt the need to change."

The middle schooler added that even though she did not get into formal trouble, several teachers commented negatively on the top.

The school did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Grace ended up changing into an extra shirt she'd brought to school with her.