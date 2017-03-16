This Teen Made Her Little Sister A Shirt To Wear If She's Dress-Coded At School
"Nothing about her top was inappropriate."
Meet Isabella Villegas, 18, and her 13-year-old sister Grace.
On Monday, Grace wore this off-the-shoulder top to school. "The day before I had bought it with my own money and I was excited about it and so I just wore it," the seventh-grader told BuzzFeed News.
"I went into school and I received some looks from teachers, just not nice looks," she said. "Instantly I was like, Okay, I’m going to get dress-coded, and I felt the need to change."
The middle schooler added that even though she did not get into formal trouble, several teachers commented negatively on the top.
The school did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.
Grace ended up changing into an extra shirt she'd brought to school with her.
When her older sister heard about the experience, she said that she was "extremely angry." "Nothing about her top was inappropriate," Isabella told BuzzFeed News.
So around 15 minutes later, Isabella made this for Grace. "I made her the white shirt and told her to put it in her locker and if they ever ask her to change again, to change into that shirt," she said.
Isabella posted photos of Grace's top and the new shirt on Twitter and people had some thoughts.
Two Twitter users commented that the 13-year-old's shirt was too low.
And Isabella responded to this person, who told her to "stop throwing a fit and follow the rules." "This top doesn't violate any rules in the handbook regarding dress code," the older sister said.
However, this person rolled some emoji eyes.
Another person was a simple fan of Isabella's work.
And one dad called "bullshit" on the whole situation.
Grace said that the shirt her sister made is now in her locker. She plans to change into it the next time something like this happens.
