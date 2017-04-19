BuzzFeed News

This Little Girl's Whole Squad Came To Her Soccer Game And People Are Seriously Obsessed With The Photo

"I'm crying tbh."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on April 19, 2017, at 2:57 p.m. ET

Meet Maelyn. She's 4 and from Georgia.

Clara Cazaeu

She's also number 37 on her soccer team.

Clara Cazaeu

On Saturday, her whole squad came out to her game.

Clara Cazeau

Maelyn's mom, Clara Cazeau, told BuzzFeed News that her friend made the special jerseys for Maelyn's cheering squad.

Cazeau feels strongly about coparenting. "It is important that Maelyn grows up knowing that her mommy and daddy were able to put our differences aside for the sake of her," she said.

People had a lot of thoughts about the soccer game photo after someone asked: "How y'all feel about this?" on Twitter.

Joseph @JSpruel10

How y'all feel about this?

"Mature adults," this person responded.

kilenas @KilenaGary

Mature adults. https://t.co/xSbM33OPSr

"Kudos to this family."

@comolawhore

@JSpruel10 Better than my step parents/parents partners could ever do. They're all petty. Kudos to this family.

"I wish my parents supported me like this after they got divorced," another person said. "She should be very grateful."

Ky @KylieWycoff

I wish my parents supported me like this after they got divorced, she should be very grateful. https://t.co/21Az9kgVhR

This person admired the fact that it was Maelyn's stepmom, Emilee Player, who posted the photo. "I'm glad we can be a positive influence to other blended families," the stepmom told BuzzFeed News.

🇭🇹🤣 @karmanigga

@JSpruel10 And it was the step mother that even posted the picture 😊

Maeyln's mom said that not all the response to their family has been positive, and many people "don't agree with what [they're] doing."

But on Twitter, a lot of people seem to love it. "I'm crying tbh. Shit is incredible."

Jéan Paul @I_GetStrong

@JSpruel10 I'm crying tbh. Shit is incredible.

Marcos @marcos_505

@JSpruel10 Beautiful

"The jerseys are dope and that girl has an entire cheer squad," this person said.

MyNinjaTurtle @MyNinjaTurtle

The jerseys are dope and that girl has an entire cheer squad. I'm here for everything in this pic. https://t.co/JfuknHaF82

Double the parents can sometimes mean double the fans.

