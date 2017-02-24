BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Teens Were Expertly Pranked By Their Classmates And Teachers

news

These Teens Were Expertly Pranked By Their Classmates And Teachers

"My heart stopped."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 24, 2017, at 4:28 p.m. ET

This is Jonathan Takagi. Takagi and another teacher at Escondido Charter in California, Noah Endermann, are friends and always throw birthday parties for each other.

@vegie_tales I feel like this guy knows exactly what's going to happen😂😂😂
Tyler Lucius @Tyler__Wade

@vegie_tales I feel like this guy knows exactly what's going to happen😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
Joseph Mendoza

For Endermann's birthday this year, the two teachers helped to execute a beautiful prank.

"We spent a solid week planning not only what we were going to do, but how we were going to do it," said Joseph Mendoza, a 18-year-old student of Takagi's.

On Endermann's birthday, students from Takagi's class interrupted his lesson several times, inviting Endermann to his birthday party . As planned, the teacher declined the invitations.

With every disruption, Endermann acted more annoyed. "I was so scared and didn't know what to think," said Sara Badrani, a 16-year-old in his class.

For the ultimate escalation, all of Takagi's students stormed into Endermann's classroom singing "Feliz Cumpleaños," and that's when things got really real.

Note to future students: if a teacher says they don't want a surprise party, don't throw a surprise party.
Mendoza @vegie_tales

Note to future students: if a teacher says they don't want a surprise party, don't throw a surprise party.

Reply Retweet Favorite

At the end of the song, one student approached Endermann for a selfie.

Joseph Mendoza
ADVERTISEMENT

And the teacher grabbed and threw the phone to the ground. His class was stunned silent.

BTW, they used a broken phone.
Joseph Mendoza

BTW, they used a broken phone.

Sara said that "[her] heart stopped" after the phone was thrown.

Joseph Mendoza

"After I threw the phone and the other students left, there were some long moments of tense silence," Endermann said.

The prankster teacher let the tension fester and even resumed his lesson briefly before telling his students that it was a joke.

People on Twitter were impressed with the whole thing. This person called the phone toss "legendary."

@vegie_tales Tbh this looked like a bad idea soon as i saw a squad of white kids w/ mustaches &amp; sombreros..but damm that toss was legendary
🌈 ISSA NYI 🌈 @_AyyyeShawty_

@vegie_tales Tbh this looked like a bad idea soon as i saw a squad of white kids w/ mustaches &amp; sombreros..but damm that toss was legendary

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The suddenness of the silence was too much for everyone.

@vegie_tales IT GOT SILENT SO QUICK HDJSHKD
darren @datassque

@vegie_tales IT GOT SILENT SO QUICK HDJSHKD

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people couldn't stop laughing.

Well that fucking escalated the dead silence had me weazing fam I can't breatheeeee @vegie_tales
madting 🌹 @Limitless0_o

Well that fucking escalated the dead silence had me weazing fam I can't breatheeeee @vegie_tales

Reply Retweet Favorite

Endermann said that he would never actually lose his temper and throw a student's phone.

"I love my students and I love my job, and find it to be incredibly rewarding to work with young people like these," he said.

Also, Endermann did end up attending the party with his class and it was "a lot of fun," according to Mendoza. Here he is crushing his kale-filled piñata.

Mary Wood
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT