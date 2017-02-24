These Teens Were Expertly Pranked By Their Classmates And Teachers

@vegie_tales I feel like this guy knows exactly what's going to happen😂😂😂

This is Jonathan Takagi. Takagi and another teacher at Escondido Charter in California, Noah Endermann, are friends and always throw birthday parties for each other.

For Endermann's birthday this year, the two teachers helped to execute a beautiful prank.

"We spent a solid week planning not only what we were going to do, but how we were going to do it," said Joseph Mendoza, a 18-year-old student of Takagi's.

On Endermann's birthday, students from Takagi's class interrupted his lesson several times, inviting Endermann to his birthday party . As planned, the teacher declined the invitations.

With every disruption, Endermann acted more annoyed. "I was so scared and didn't know what to think," said Sara Badrani, a 16-year-old in his class.