Here Are Some Countries To Flee To Post-Election

news / poll

Here Are Some Countries To Flee To Post-Election

Just. In. Case.

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 2:01 p.m. ET

As the result of the election approaches, you may have experienced a range of emotions.

These include anxiety, sadness, stress, anger, crippling despair, and maybe, all of the above!

So here are some places to flee to if you aren't down with the outcome on Tuesday.

Canada

This country's leader is well-liked internationally and Canadians are known for their kindness.

But it's not the best new country for people who aren't into large government.

Make it happen: For individuals with a badass resume, there's a relatively simple course to immigrate. You can check if you're eligible here. Determining if you qualify takes 10 to 15 minutes.

Costa Rica

Often referred to as one of the world's happiest countries, Costa Rica is perfect for people looking for a tropical escape from politics.

Make it happen: Here's an FAQ sheet for all want-to-be Costa Rica residents and consulate locations if you want to stay for longer than ninety days.

Mexico

Just like a northern move, a southern one is relatively easy. According to this US State Department fact sheet, there are a million US Citizens currently living in Mexico. It's clearly a popular choice for US ex-pats.

Keep in mind, US relations with the country may become more ~strained~ in coming years.

Make it happen: US citizens do not need visas to travel to Mexico, so you can flee to our southern neighbor ASAP as long as you have a current passport. This website explains how to stay long-term.

New Zealand

This country has unbeatable scenery which makes it a great place for outdoor enthusiasts. It also ranked number two on HSBC's Expat Survey.

But, it's REALLY fucking far away.

Make it happen: This comprehensive, user-friendly website will help you with immigration questions. According to the site, you can apply for citizenship after five years of residence status, until you qualify, securing a visa is relatively simple.

Sweden

The Swedish government puts a big priority on gender equality and it gifted the world The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

It's not a great place to move to if you're not into women leadership and high taxes.

How to make it happen: Easily apply for a residence permit online. You can also received an estimate of how long it will take for them to process your application.

  1. Where are you headed?

    Canada
    Mexico
    New Zealand
    Sweden
    Costa Rica
    USA 4 Ever
Where are you headed?
    Canada
    Mexico
    New Zealand
    Sweden
    Costa Rica
    USA 4 Ever
