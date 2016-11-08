Here Are Some Countries To Flee To Post-Election
Just. In. Case.
As the result of the election approaches, you may have experienced a range of emotions.
These include anxiety, sadness, stress, anger, crippling despair, and maybe, all of the above!
So here are some places to flee to if you aren't down with the outcome on Tuesday.
Canada
Costa Rica
Mexico
ADVERTISEMENT
New Zealand
Sweden
-
Where are you headed?CanadaMexicoNew ZealandSwedenCosta RicaUSA 4 Ever
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Where are you headed?
-
vote votesCanada
-
vote votesMexico
-
vote votesNew Zealand
-
vote votesSweden
-
vote votesCosta Rica
-
vote votesUSA 4 Ever
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.