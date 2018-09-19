"One Of The Wettest We’ve Ever Seen From The Standpoint Of Water": Donald Trump On Hurricane Florence

In a video message posted to Twitter Tuesday night, President Trump thanked disaster relief workers, calling Florence a "tough hurricane" and "one of the wettest."



"I just want to thank all of the incredible men and women who have done such a great job in helping with Florence," Trump said. "This is a tough hurricane, one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the standpoint of water."

The video message was posted ahead of the president's visit to the hurricane-damaged region Wednesday.

"Rarely have we had an experience like it, and it certainly is not good, but the people of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, all of the areas affected, you’ve been incredible," Trump said.