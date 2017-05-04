BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are So Obsessed With How Prepared This Doggo Was For Her Human's Chemistry Lab

news

People Are So Obsessed With How Prepared This Doggo Was For Her Human's Chemistry Lab

DOGGLES.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 4, 2017, at 3:31 p.m. ET

Meet Annie. She's a service dog in training.

Allie Spencer

Allie Spencer, her human, is a 20-year-old student at Cal Poly.

Allie Spencer

Spencer told BuzzFeed News that her dog is "very patient and very smart."

Spencer takes Annie to her chemistry lab on Fridays. &quot;She’s really well behaved,&quot; she said. Like the students, the dog has to wear proper lab attire.
Allie Spencer

Spencer takes Annie to her chemistry lab on Fridays. "She’s really well behaved," she said. Like the students, the dog has to wear proper lab attire.

When this photo of Annie was tweeted on Saturday, people couldn't handle how prepared the dog was for science.

One of my teammates has a dog in her Chem lab.. he's also required to wear goggles during lab
Tara @tarahoward75

One of my teammates has a dog in her Chem lab.. he's also required to wear goggles during lab

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

DOGGLES.

@tarahoward75 @katee_wag You mean.... Doggles
ralbee @ralzeedotes

@tarahoward75 @katee_wag You mean.... Doggles

Reply Retweet Favorite
@tarahoward75 @queserasaraa he is also required to wear closed toe shoes
Victoria McMahon @vmcmahon949

@tarahoward75 @queserasaraa he is also required to wear closed toe shoes

Reply Retweet Favorite

Equally imporant.

glad he's got on the close toed shoes, equally important https://t.co/ODuxRDHdVE
molloy precast @solarlilly

glad he's got on the close toed shoes, equally important https://t.co/ODuxRDHdVE

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Yes," was all this person could say.

@JackTurner_95 @tarahoward75 I just don't know what to say other than yes
anton 💖 @antonburke96

@JackTurner_95 @tarahoward75 I just don't know what to say other than yes

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Accepted.

What a safe pupper. 13/10 would admit to PhD program to work with @horstlab https://t.co/Mi14Hobyja
Sarah Hörst @PlanetDr

What a safe pupper. 13/10 would admit to PhD program to work with @horstlab https://t.co/Mi14Hobyja

Reply Retweet Favorite

"In that picture she was actually waiting for me to come back to the table," said Spencer. "She stands up when I walk away and waits for me to come back."

@Mpandaaaaaaaaa @tarahoward75 i'm crying he's so ready for lab😭
Carol @caroline__rogan

@Mpandaaaaaaaaa @tarahoward75 i'm crying he's so ready for lab😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

Caring, smart...

Allie Spencer

AND safe.

Allie Spencer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT