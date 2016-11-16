This Family Dog Is Now A Straight-Up Llama
"The scariest llama I've ever seen."
Most dog owners are familiar with their pets looking ugly AF post-haircut. Abby, the dog of the Neel family, is no exception. Here she is in her ~natural~ form.
Mackenzie Neel, the daughter of the family, told BuzzFeed News that she pulled up from school only to see this — her mom removing all of Abbie's fur.
Because Abby has been itchy, Mackenzie's mom shaved her.
Mackenzie's friend said, "She looks like a lion." But Mackenzie was like...nope, she's definitely a llama. The scariest of llamas.
Mackenzie told us that Abbie is cold, but that she's also been receiving attention and treats: "My dog is confused, but also excited."
