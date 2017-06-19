BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Dying Laughing Over This College Student Who Has Replaced Family Photos With Pics Of Her Dog

news

People Are Dying Laughing Over This College Student Who Has Replaced Family Photos With Pics Of Her Dog

"This is greatness!!"

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 19, 2017, at 3:13 p.m. ET

Meet 21-year-old Marissa Hooper and her 2-pound Chihuahua, Dixie. They're from Texas.

Marissa Hooper

The college student told BuzzFeed News that last summer she began to replace family photos in her mom's house with pics of the Chihuahua. “Dixie’s always been really photogenic," she said.

Marissa Hooper

Like her older sister's kindergarten yearbook photo.

Marissa Hooper

And this glam shot of her grandmother.

Marissa Hooper
ADVERTISEMENT

Marissa's mom, Kathryn, told BuzzFeed News that the first time a photo was replaced it took her a few weeks to notice. “It was kind of embarrassing," she said. She discovered the Dixie photo swaps when a friend was over.

Marissa Hooper

This past weekend, the college student pranked again, replacing her high school graduation photo.

Marissa Hooper

So noble.

Marissa Hooper

This time it didn't take her mom too long to notice. “I think when I leave, she surveys," Marissa said. Kathryn has had enough.

Marissa Hooper
ADVERTISEMENT

"I don’t want people thinking that’s what I do in my spare time," said the nonplussed mom. Unlike Kathryn, everyone else is totally about the ongoing effort.

I've been recreating family pictures with my dog and slowly replacing them around the house to see if my mom would… https://t.co/OnI4yYAfOu
Hooper @mhooper_2014

I've been recreating family pictures with my dog and slowly replacing them around the house to see if my mom would… https://t.co/OnI4yYAfOu

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Wow this is the best thing I have ever seen," one person said.

@mhooper_2014 Wow this is the best thing I have ever seen😂
Lacie Stevens @LaciemaeI

@mhooper_2014 Wow this is the best thing I have ever seen😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

A great idea.

@mhooper_2014 Wow this is the best idea
Christina @earth2christina

@mhooper_2014 Wow this is the best idea

Reply Retweet Favorite

Greatness.

@mhooper_2014 @acker_haley This is greatness!!😄👍🏼
shell_a @Acker_SL

@mhooper_2014 @acker_haley This is greatness!!😄👍🏼

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

People couldn't stop laughing.

@mhooper_2014 lmmfaooo i'm hollerin!!! The graduation pic has me dead 😂😂😂
Sheba Ⓥ 🌱 @BabeeSheba

@mhooper_2014 lmmfaooo i'm hollerin!!! The graduation pic has me dead 😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

Marissa has no plans of stopping her steady replacement of family pics around the house, even though her mom has been vigilant.

Marissa Hooper

For more Dixie pics, check out her new Instagram.

For those of you interested, Dixie is now on Instagram. Go follow her and I'll be sure to post all of her other she… https://t.co/l4AJDZCUv3
Hooper @mhooper_2014

For those of you interested, Dixie is now on Instagram. Go follow her and I'll be sure to post all of her other she… https://t.co/l4AJDZCUv3

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT