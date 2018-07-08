People Are Saying That This Photo Is The Real-Life Version Of The "Distracted Boyfriend" Meme

Trishna Pema

"As we were walking along St. Mark’s Square we got some ice cream and my sister decided it was a good photo opportunity," Trishna told BuzzFeed News in a Twitter message on Sunday.

"She randomly snapped a couple photos of me," she said. "Later, we scrolled through the photos and noticed the couple in the background.

"We immediately noticed the similarity between the pic and the meme!

"We didn’t really think about it, it was the first thing that came to mind when I looked at it," she said.