People Are Saying That This Photo Is The Real-Life Version Of The "Distracted Boyfriend" Meme
"We immediately noticed the similarity between the pic and the meme!"
This is Trishna Pema. She's 16 and from Cape Town, South Africa.
And this is the stock photo that has been popularized as the "Distracted Boyfriend" meme.
The meme became massively popular last summer:
Trishna's sister snapped a photo last month in Venice that people are saying is the real-life version of the meme. As Trishna eats some vanilla gelato, a dude in the background looks on, making a familiar expression.
Trishna shared it in a group chat, and one of her friends, Amahle Mnyamana, 16, shared it on Twitter. "She didn't have a Twitter account at the time, so I posted it because I found it absolutely hilarious!" Amahle told BuzzFeed News on Sunday in a Twitter message.
Other people are pretty into the similarities between the meme and photo.
They are breathless.
And they can't get over the guy's expression.
Things got confusing.
Trishna told BuzzFeed News she is unsure who the ~mystery man~ is in the photo. "People have said he looks familiar but no one has managed to track him down," the teen said. "Everyone seems to want hit him up, lol."
