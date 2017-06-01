BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are So Emotional Over This Dad Walking His Daughter To School On Her First And Last Day

news / trending

People Are So Emotional Over This Dad Walking His Daughter To School On Her First And Last Day

"Holding back the tears."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 1, 2017, at 4:37 p.m. ET

Meet 18-year-old Brittany and her dad, Jason Gayler. They live in a small town in Texas. Last Thursday was her last day of high school, the teen told BuzzFeed News.

Brittany Gayler

Her father decided to walk Brittany to school on her last day. He was inspired by this old photograph of him walking 5-year-old Brittany to her first day of kindergarten.

Brittany Gayler

So on the teen's final day of high school, he walked her to school again, for the last time.

Brittany Gayler

The father said that he was "holding back the tears." "It was an emotional time," he said.

The teen said the walk was bittersweet. &quot;I’ve always been so grateful that my parents have always been there for me,&quot; she said. She was also a ~bit~ embarrassed. “She’s still a cool teen — if you know what I mean,&quot; her dad laughed.
Brittany Gayler

The teen said the walk was bittersweet. "I’ve always been so grateful that my parents have always been there for me," she said. She was also a ~bit~ embarrassed.

“She’s still a cool teen — if you know what I mean," her dad laughed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brittany shared the photos on Twitter, and they made people so emotional.

my dad walked me to school on my very first day &amp; today he walked me to school on my very last day
Brittany Gayler @BrittanyGayler

my dad walked me to school on my very first day &amp; today he walked me to school on my very last day

Reply Retweet Favorite

AWWWWW.

@BrittanyGayler
King's daughter ❤️ @Iveth_mahomie

@BrittanyGayler

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This is so cute."

@BrittanyGayler this is so cute
b.a.d @brooklynnalea

@BrittanyGayler this is so cute

Reply Retweet Favorite

Too much for this person.

@BrittanyGayler This is so pure and cute I cant
Potatum🍟 @tatumdfinley

@BrittanyGayler This is so pure and cute I cant

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And lots of people commented on the dad's ~look~.

@BrittanyGayler He hasn't aged a day
Jordan Nicole 🐻💕 @Rogers_Jordan16

@BrittanyGayler He hasn't aged a day

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BrittanyGayler Why did he get younger?
Travis Neill @travis_neill

@BrittanyGayler Why did he get younger?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BrittanyGayler can ur dad slide into my dms. im joking but this is so cute
lil k 🤘🏼☹️🤘🏼 @Kayleeeann__

@BrittanyGayler can ur dad slide into my dms. im joking but this is so cute

Reply Retweet Favorite

Brittany was shocked by her tweet's popularity. "I was like, ‘Oh my lord, what is going on,’" she said. The teen said she moves out for college in around two months.

.... the sweetest thing.. ever. https://t.co/zlI02Htf8G
hannah savage @hannahsavage316

.... the sweetest thing.. ever. https://t.co/zlI02Htf8G

Reply Retweet Favorite

They grow up so fast!

Brittany Gayler
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT