This Is What We Know About The Suspect In The Madden Tournament Shooting

Authorities identified the suspect in the shooting at a Florida video game competition Sunday as 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore, Maryland.

Three people died in the incident, including the gunman, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told reporters at a news conference. At least 11 others were injured, though all were in stable condition.

The suspect is believed to have used at least one handgun in the shooting, Williams said, adding that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms was assisting in that part of the investigation.

Though the motive of the shooting is still undetermined, Katz is believed to have traveled to Jacksonville for the Madden 19 tournament, Williams said. The competition, hosted by gaming giant Electronic Arts, is a qualifier for the national tournament in Las Vegas in October.

Authorities believe Katz had stayed in the Jacksonville area Saturday night, possibly at a hotel, and asked that anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts in Jacksonville prior to the shooting come forward.

Authorities had located Katz's car Sunday, and were conducting a search of the vehicle, Williams said.

Meanwhile, FBI agents in Baltimore launched an aggressive raid of a townhouse believed to be Katz's family home. Officials with the FBI would not provide details on what they were looking for inside the residence, or if any evidence was taken.

Katz has been a fixture in the professional video game circuit for several years, sometimes going by the moniker "Bread" during competitions. In early 2017, he won a regional Madden tournament in Buffalo, New York, in an upset that EA Sports called "the most exciting moment in all the 2017 NFL Club Series Championships.”

The victory secured Katz the right to play as the Buffalo Bills later that year in a national tournament. He lost in the quarterfinals.