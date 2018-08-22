BuzzFeed News

Some Of David Hogg’s Supporters Say His Calling Nancy Pelosi “Old” Went Too Far

“Older Democrats just won’t move the fuck off the plate and let us take control. Nancy Pelosi is old,” the Parkland shooting survivor and March for Our Lives leader said.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on August 22, 2018, at 5:47 p.m. ET

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

Parkland shooting survivor and March for Our Lives leader David Hogg is facing criticism from his supporters for calling House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi “old” in a New York magazine profile of him published on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Pelosi told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday that the House representative had no comment about Hogg’s remarks.

In the wide-ranging New York magazine piece — it covered everything from his political ambitions to his meditation habits — the much-adored and maligned anti–gun violence activist said, “The reason Republicans are successful right now is because they’re empowering young people.”

He noted Paul Ryan’s age when he became the speaker of the House (at 45, he was elected the youngest-ever speaker), and added, “Older Democrats just won’t move the fuck off the plate and let us take control. Nancy Pelosi is old.”

The comments come as the fractured Democratic Party is being pulled hard to the left and is facing increased calls for new — and implicitly younger — leadership, especially after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated one of the top members of party leadership in the House this summer.

At the same time, March for Our Lives has been on a national blitz to register people to vote and is seeing its most visible members outright supporting — but not formally endorsing — candidates for office.

Many people who explicitly said they agree with Hogg’s activism said they took issue with the remark.

@davidhogg111 Sorry David.... I’ll take a 975 year old Pelosi over 18 year old Ryan and Rubio. You’re doing great work but ageism isn’t ok. Nancy Pelosi has fought and accomplished more than Ryan and Rubio... combined. We should honor her, not denigrate her. This is very disappointing.
Janet Johnson @JJohnsonLaw

@davidhogg111 Sorry David.... I’ll take a 975 year old Pelosi over 18 year old Ryan and Rubio. You’re doing great work but ageism isn’t ok. Nancy Pelosi has fought and accomplished more than Ryan and Rubio... combined. We should honor her, not denigrate her. This is very disappointing.

@JJohnsonLaw @mjr1114 @davidhogg111 Stop with the ageism. I fully support you but you’re wrong here.
Monica C @monichris

@JJohnsonLaw @mjr1114 @davidhogg111 Stop with the ageism. I fully support you but you’re wrong here.

Some called Hogg’s remarks sexist, ageist, and arrogant.

Dear @davidhogg111, I sincerely appreciate all the work that you do especially registering folks to vote in this critical midterm election. I however would very much appreciate you leaving ageism out of politics it has no place there. We need all voices young &amp; senior. Best- Maya
Maya Contreras @mayatcontreras

Dear @davidhogg111, I sincerely appreciate all the work that you do especially registering folks to vote in this critical midterm election. I however would very much appreciate you leaving ageism out of politics it has no place there. We need all voices young &amp; senior. Best- Maya

@davidhogg111 Take a breather. This is very mysogenistic and abhorrent to read. Apologize as this applies to many of us and believe me, with age comes wisdom.
Catter @AmhBoo

@davidhogg111 Take a breather. This is very mysogenistic and abhorrent to read. Apologize as this applies to many of us and believe me, with age comes wisdom.

“You can make this point without being sexist, homie,” someone else advised.

His thoughts should have been presented differently, said one person: “I agree with you in principle, but here's a thought: rather than reflexively dismissing Pelosi as ‘old,’ name someone younger who is capable of doing what she does.”

Others agreed with his sentiment:

Lots of people are calling this tweet ageist. It’s not ageist. It’s a fact. The leadership of Dems in Congress is in their mid 70’s. We can and should help bring forth a new generation of leadership in the party. It’s about time. https://t.co/Qf57uGH39b
Jen House @jenhouse

Lots of people are calling this tweet ageist. It’s not ageist. It’s a fact. The leadership of Dems in Congress is in their mid 70’s. We can and should help bring forth a new generation of leadership in the party. It’s about time. https://t.co/Qf57uGH39b

Many of those tweets came after Hogg on Tuesday doubled down on his remarks. “[Democrats] need to allow young people to seize leadership opportunities like the republicans have with people like Rubio, Ryan etc,” he wrote.

I said “Pelosi is old” Trump is old. Hatch is old. Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke are both in the younger side of American leadership. We can go younger. Dems need to allow young people to seize leadership opportunities like the republicans have with people like Rubio, Ryan etc.
David Hogg @davidhogg111

I said “Pelosi is old” Trump is old. Hatch is old. Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke are both in the younger side of American leadership. We can go younger. Dems need to allow young people to seize leadership opportunities like the republicans have with people like Rubio, Ryan etc.

In my opinion we need a representative congress in terms of what this country looks like.
David Hogg @davidhogg111

In my opinion we need a representative congress in terms of what this country looks like.

And he did give a nod to Pelosi, pointing to her work to pass the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, when she was the speaker.

Older generations can lead but we need congress to empower more young people. So in the future when things as important as the ACA come up the current leadership can show young people how to get it passed.
David Hogg @davidhogg111

Older generations can lead but we need congress to empower more young people. So in the future when things as important as the ACA come up the current leadership can show young people how to get it passed.

Hogg also said Wednesday that he doesn't "endorse age limits," something he has said previously.

I don't endorse age limits. We need experience and wisdom in our leadership. But, we also need a representative government, which means younger leaders need to be given a chance.
David Hogg @davidhogg111

I don't endorse age limits. We need experience and wisdom in our leadership. But, we also need a representative government, which means younger leaders need to be given a chance.

