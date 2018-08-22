Some Of David Hogg’s Supporters Say His Calling Nancy Pelosi “Old” Went Too Far

“Older Democrats just won’t move the fuck off the plate and let us take control. Nancy Pelosi is old,” the Parkland shooting survivor and March for Our Lives leader said.

Parkland shooting survivor and March for Our Lives leader David Hogg is facing criticism from his supporters for calling House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi “old” in a New York magazine profile of him published on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Pelosi told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday that the House representative had no comment about Hogg’s remarks.

In the wide-ranging New York magazine piece — it covered everything from his political ambitions to his meditation habits — the much-adored and maligned anti–gun violence activist said, “The reason Republicans are successful right now is because they’re empowering young people.”

He noted Paul Ryan’s age when he became the speaker of the House (at 45, he was elected the youngest-ever speaker), and added, “Older Democrats just won’t move the fuck off the plate and let us take control. Nancy Pelosi is old.”

The comments come as the fractured Democratic Party is being pulled hard to the left and is facing increased calls for new — and implicitly younger — leadership, especially after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated one of the top members of party leadership in the House this summer.

At the same time, March for Our Lives has been on a national blitz to register people to vote and is seeing its most visible members outright supporting — but not formally endorsing — candidates for office.

Many people who explicitly said they agree with Hogg’s activism said they took issue with the remark.