This Dad Went On A Brief Excursion As He Was Helping His Daughter Move Into Her Dorm And People Love It

news

"I'm popular at Butler."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on September 3, 2017, at 4:11 p.m. ET

This is Kashayla Sidhu. The 18-year-old recently began her freshman year at Butler University in Indianapolis.

Kashayla Sidhu

Kashayla told BuzzFeed News that her sister, mom, and dad helped her to move into her dorm room. “My dad’s pretty goofy," she said of her father. "He’s really fun." During the move-in process she said that her dad was gone for "around 20 minutes." So, where was Shawn Sidhu? Well...

Kashayla Sidhu

...he was HERE. Shawn said that a bunch of college guys had a sign up that advertised free beer for ~hot~ dads. Shawn approached the party and addressed the sign. "I said ‘I’m not a hot dad, but I’m a dad,'" he recalled, laughing. Shawn was invited to the party, and DID get a free beer which he described as "watery."

“They were actually really nice,&quot; the dad said of the guys.
Kashayla Sidhu

“They were actually really nice," the dad said of the guys.

Shawn said that he was the "only dad" there. He suspects that the group's sign, advertising free beer for specifically ~hot~ fathers may have affected attendance. “That’s maybe why a lot of people didn’t go."

Kashayla Sidhu
The dad said that he took a selfie for a few reasons, one being for proof. “I was like, nobody’s going to believe I attended this party," Shawn said. But that dad also just REALLY loves to take selfies, even though he's not a "social media person." “Every trip that we go on I take selfies," he said.

Kashayla Sidhu

“We thought it was pretty funny," Kashayla said of his selfie pic. People on Twitter also found it hilarious.

@shayla329 That's hilarious!!!
Julie Ferguson @julie_bojuferg

@shayla329 That's hilarious!!!

@shayla329 This is amazing omg😂😂😂😂
Ellie Pung @belles_456

@shayla329 This is amazing omg😂😂😂😂

They love him.

@shayla329 I love your dad
cabel @cabelhs

@shayla329 I love your dad

BTW, Kashayla's dorm room looks GREAT.

Kashayla Sidhu

Good luck at school!

Kashayla Sidhu
