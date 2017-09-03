This Dad Went On A Brief Excursion As He Was Helping His Daughter Move Into Her Dorm And People Love It
"I'm popular at Butler."
This is Kashayla Sidhu. The 18-year-old recently began her freshman year at Butler University in Indianapolis.
Kashayla told BuzzFeed News that her sister, mom, and dad helped her to move into her dorm room. “My dad’s pretty goofy," she said of her father. "He’s really fun." During the move-in process she said that her dad was gone for "around 20 minutes." So, where was Shawn Sidhu? Well...
...he was HERE. Shawn said that a bunch of college guys had a sign up that advertised free beer for ~hot~ dads. Shawn approached the party and addressed the sign. "I said ‘I’m not a hot dad, but I’m a dad,'" he recalled, laughing. Shawn was invited to the party, and DID get a free beer which he described as "watery."
Shawn said that he was the "only dad" there. He suspects that the group's sign, advertising free beer for specifically ~hot~ fathers may have affected attendance. “That’s maybe why a lot of people didn’t go."
The dad said that he took a selfie for a few reasons, one being for proof. “I was like, nobody’s going to believe I attended this party," Shawn said. But that dad also just REALLY loves to take selfies, even though he's not a "social media person." “Every trip that we go on I take selfies," he said.
“We thought it was pretty funny," Kashayla said of his selfie pic. People on Twitter also found it hilarious.
They love him.
BTW, Kashayla's dorm room looks GREAT.
Good luck at school!
