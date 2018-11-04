Natasha Stroup, 26, has been in Hawaii celebrating her honeymoon since Nov. 1. While there, she took some photos and sent them to her family. Her dad responded, re-creating them.



“She was showing the scenery around her, I just thought I’d show the scenery around me,” Stroup’s 51-year-old dad, Tracy Fritz, who lives in Hazel, South Dakota, told BuzzFeed News. Fritz, who is a farmer, was working when he received the photos.

Stroup said that she showed the photos from her dad to her husband “right away.”



“I was like, ‘seriously, look at what my dad just sent me,’” Stroup told BuzzFeed News.



Here’s what Stroup sent: