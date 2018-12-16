The CEO Of HQ Trivia, Colin Kroll, Has Died
Police suspect he died of a drug overdose.
Colin Kroll, the CEO and cofounder of HQ Trivia has died. He was 34, according to the New York police department. In addition to HQ Trivia, Kroll also cofounded the much beloved short video platform, Vine.
Kroll was pronounced dead at 12:18 a.m. Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the NYPD told BuzzFeed News.
NYPD officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from a woman, the spokesperson said, who called authorities for a wellness check to Kroll's apartment.
A spokesperson said that an "alleged drug overdose" was the cause of death. As of Sunday morning, the department was waiting for a medical examiner's report. There is an ongoing investigation into the cause of Kroll's death, the spokesperson said.
"We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it's with deep sadness that we say goodbye," a spokesperson for HQ told BuzzFeed News on Sunday.
Rus Yusupov, who founded HQ Trivia with Kroll, wrote that he would "forever remember him for his kind soul and big heart. He made the world and internet a better place. Rest in peace, brother."
Kroll saw success as an entrepreneur when he co-created the hit video-looping app, Vine. When Twitter acquired Vine in 2012, Kroll joined that company. His roles at Twitter included General Manager and CTO, before he was let go in 2014.
Kroll went on to work on the live trivia quiz app HQ Trivia, which launched in 2017. The game became a massive internet sensation, attracting more than one million players per game earlier this year. The game’s host, Scott Rogowsky, drew a passionate following who quickly dubbed him “quiz daddy.”
Citing anonymous sources, Recode reported in December last year that some investors were wary of funding HQ Trivia, because of rumors that Kroll behaved inappropriately with employees while he worked at Vine. In a March statement to Axios, Kroll denied sexually harassing employees, but acknowledged being let go from Twitter for “poor management.”
“I now realize that there are things I said and did that made some feel unappreciated or uncomfortable,” Kroll said in that statement.
This year, HQ launched HQ Words, a “Wheel of Fortune” style game for a phone and raised $15 million in venture capital funding. According to a report from Recode in November of this year, the HQ Trivia is seeing fewer players and downloads.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
