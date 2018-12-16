The CEO Of HQ Trivia, Colin Kroll, Has Died

Colin Kroll, the CEO and cofounder of HQ Trivia has died. He was 34, according to the New York police department. In addition to HQ Trivia, Kroll also cofounded the much beloved short video platform, Vine.



Kroll was pronounced dead at 12:18 a.m. Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the NYPD told BuzzFeed News.



NYPD officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from a woman, the spokesperson said, who called authorities for a wellness check to Kroll's apartment.

A spokesperson said that an "alleged drug overdose" was the cause of death. As of Sunday morning, the department was waiting for a medical examiner's report. There is an ongoing investigation into the cause of Kroll's death, the spokesperson said.



"We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it's with deep sadness that we say goodbye," a spokesperson for HQ told BuzzFeed News on Sunday.



Rus Yusupov, who founded HQ Trivia with Kroll, wrote that he would "forever remember him for his kind soul and big heart. He made the world and internet a better place. Rest in peace, brother."

