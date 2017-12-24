BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here Are Some Stories That Prove People Are Being Exceptionally Hilarious And Sweet This Christmas

news

Here Are Some Stories That Prove People Are Being Exceptionally Hilarious And Sweet This Christmas

A tiny santa hat, a dramatic dad, great gifts, hilarious cards, and a whole lot of spirit.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 24, 2017, at 3:14 p.m. ET

Hello, and happy/merry everything!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
GIPHY / Via media.giphy.com

Now cuddle up for some great stories, as people have done some hilarious and adorable stuff this holiday season.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
GIPHY / Via media.giphy.com

Take this dad from California, who became a meme after he had a hilariously dramatic reaction to his wife suggesting they get an artificial tree.

Joe Napoli

"If this little glimpse into my world can keep one home from getting a fake tree, my pain will have been worth it," Joe Napoli told BuzzFeed News.

video-player.buzzfeed.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Or this mom from Texas, Brittany Mease, who was so over her family's "Elf on the Shelf" that she devised a clever story about an injury that gave her 14 days of elf freedom.

Brittany Mease

"There may be a handful [of parents] that actually enjoy moving the damn thing every night and then cleaning up the messes it makes, but not me, and not most from what I’ve been told," Mease told BuzzFeed News.

Then, she accidentally "killed" the elf.

Her kids noticed that the elf hadn't moved in more than 14 days. She stashed the "Elf on the Shelf" in the oven until she could deal with it, forgot she did so, and turned the oven on the next day.

&quot;I started to smell something really funky and yelled to my friend that the fucking elf was in the oven!&quot; Mease said.
Brittany mease

"I started to smell something really funky and yelled to my friend that the fucking elf was in the oven!" Mease said.

This teen, named Alexis Elliott, from Ohio, handled the family's elves one night, a tradition that she used as an opportunity to roast her siblings.

Alexis Elliott

"Santa has noticed the case of beer that is in your bedroom..." one of the letters "from" the family's elf, Simon, began.

Alexis Elliott
ADVERTISEMENT

Alexis's mom, Crystal, said that the accusations leveled in the notes were valid.

“Yes, unfortunately true,&quot; she told BuzzFeed News, when asked if they were legitimate, mentioning that the notes contained some element of exaggeration.Luckily, Alexis faced no punishment for her prank. &quot;I thought it was awesome,&quot; her dad, James Elliott, told BuzzFeed News.
Alexis Elliott

“Yes, unfortunately true," she told BuzzFeed News, when asked if they were legitimate, mentioning that the notes contained some element of exaggeration.

Luckily, Alexis faced no punishment for her prank. "I thought it was awesome," her dad, James Elliott, told BuzzFeed News.

Meanwhile, these parents from Ohio gave their eighth grader's teachers a hilarious Christmas gift.

DJ Sommers

It's their son's last year at the school, and Mary and Paul Sommers wanted to give his teachers an appropriate parting gift. "He's been there a long time," the mom stressed to BuzzFeed News.

DJ Sommers

"The teachers deserve the wine, that’s all I’m going to say," the mom said.

DJ Sommers
ADVERTISEMENT

It's not only adults who have gotten into the holiday spirit. Take this four-year-old named Marlow who did the simplest, but cutest, thing with this tiny santa hat.

Cooking dinner &amp; just looked over to see my kid has put a tiny Santa hat on our dog
Liz Climo @elclimo

Cooking dinner &amp; just looked over to see my kid has put a tiny Santa hat on our dog

Reply Retweet Favorite

Her mom, author and illustrator Liz Climo, who lives in California, told BuzzFeed News that Marlow spontaneously put the itty bitty hat on their 10-year-old dog, Shooby. "I glanced over, and they were both just sitting casually on the couch watching TV," Climo said. "I have no idea how long she had been wearing the hat."

"I laughed so hard, I immediately grabbed my phone and took a ton of pictures," the mom said. "And burned dinner."

"busted."

busted
Liz Climo @elclimo

busted

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kelsey Hall, a 20-year-old college student at the University of Alabama, followed through with her promise after she told Twitter that if she received 1,000 retweets she would don a VERY spirited costume for the duration of the semester.

@kelseyhall1313 / Via Twitter: @kelseyhall1313

Hall told BuzzFeed News that she felt "really embarrassed" the first day she wore the costume on campus.

Thank you to everyone who helped my friend reach her goal!! You have no idea how much this means to me!!!!!!!!! (📹:… https://t.co/WL8tMr1f6l
Lucy Sweetall @lucetheguce

Thank you to everyone who helped my friend reach her goal!! You have no idea how much this means to me!!!!!!!!! (📹:… https://t.co/WL8tMr1f6l

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Day 2: it’s raining and this costume is about to get all wet and gross 😫
Kelsey Hall @kelseyhall1313

Day 2: it’s raining and this costume is about to get all wet and gross 😫

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I did not think this would happen and that I’d have to wear it," Hall said.

Day 4: jasper is getting festive too
Kelsey Hall @kelseyhall1313

Day 4: jasper is getting festive too

Reply Retweet Favorite

Then there's this mom, Elizabeth Scofield from Colorado, who, in her 16-year-old daughter's words "deadass photoshopped Ryan Gosling into [their] Christmas card" over her ex-husband. "Laughing all the way Ryan, Elizabeth, Emma, & John," the card reads.

My mom deadass photoshopped Ryan Gosling into our Christmas card. @RyanGosling
Emma Schlichting @Eschlichting2

My mom deadass photoshopped Ryan Gosling into our Christmas card. @RyanGosling

Reply Retweet Favorite

Emma Schlichting told BuzzFeed News that she "freaked out" when she saw the card her mom had made. "I just wanted to make people laugh when they opened it," the mom told BuzzFeed News.

Emma Schlichting
ADVERTISEMENT

And finally, Emily Seawright, a 20-year-old from California, inspired single people everywhere with her family holiday card.

&quot;We all have the same sense of humor and thought it would be a funny idea to do,&quot; Seawright told BuzzFeed News. &quot;We thought it would be funny to just put my name.&quot;
Emily Seawright

"We all have the same sense of humor and thought it would be a funny idea to do," Seawright told BuzzFeed News. "We thought it would be funny to just put my name."

As Tyler Oakley said: "We are all Emily."

@cantseawright This is literally my life guys....
Morgan J @morgan_craddock

@cantseawright This is literally my life guys....

Reply Retweet Favorite

'Tis the season.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT