Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who publicly alleged that then–Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers in the 1980s, said she will be donating extra money raised to pay for her security to organizations that help trauma survivors.

A GoFundMe set up on behalf of the Ford family to help cover the cost of private security raised $647,610 in two months, far surpassing the goal of $150,000, with roughly 13,000 donations. But last week, Ford announced that she shut down the account.

"All funds unused after completion of security expenditures will be donated to organizations that support trauma survivors," Ford wrote on an update to the page.

The Palo Alto University professor added that she will post an update when she reaches a decision about where the money will go.



When reached for further comment on Monday, a spokesperson for Ford told BuzzFeed News that they had nothing to add.



After Ford came forward in September, her lawyers said that she faced “vicious harassment and even death threats." Ford's lawyers told NPR earlier this month that threats against the professor had persisted.



"Justice Kavanaugh ascended to the Supreme Court, but the threats to Dr. Ford continue," Ford's lawyers, Debra Katz, Lisa Banks, and Michael Bromwich, said in a statement.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations.



In October, following her testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her alleged sexual assault, Ford wrote on a post to the GoFundMe page that her family had moved four times.

"The costs for security, housing, transportation and other related expenses are much higher than we anticipated and they do not show signs of letting up," she wrote.



On Wednesday, Ford called donations from the fundraiser a "godsend."