People Are Obsessed With This Teen's Senior Pics That Hilariously Celebrate Her Hometown

"Iconic."

By Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

Posted on March 28, 2017, at 12:22 p.m. ET

This is Timea Post, a 17-year-old from Tucson. She's about to graduate high school.

Timea Post

On Saturday, Post shared some of her senior photos online and they are ICONIC. "Senior pictures inspired by the beauty of Tucson," she captioned them on Twitter.

senior pictures inspired by the beauty of Tucson✨
in(timi)dation @TimiPost

senior pictures inspired by the beauty of Tucson✨

Hannah Gill

Post told BuzzFeed News that she might use the photos for graduation announcements, or she might just leave them on the ~internet.~

Wow, just look at that glorious construction.

Hannah Gill

Some literature.

Hannah Gill
An incredible pic of this chain store.

"My favorite is the Mattress Firm picture because it looks like a candid," Post said.
Hannah Gill

"My favorite is the Mattress Firm picture because it looks like a candid," Post said.

Really perfect.

Hannah Gill

People online are kind of obsessed with Post's unique senior photos. "I love these so much omg," this person responded.

@TimiPost @HannahGill I love these so much omg
Sarah Spurlin @sarahcatspurlin

@TimiPost @HannahGill I love these so much omg

One person freaked out over the Mattress Firm one.

@TimiPost @HannahGill16 MATRESS FIRM OH MYGOSDDD
vic🖤 @vicrioss

@TimiPost @HannahGill16 MATRESS FIRM OH MYGOSDDD

"Iconic."

@TimiPost iconic
freyaya 🥀 @flatfreya

@TimiPost iconic

"Revolutionary."

@TimiPost @HannahGill16 Revolutionary
Ørange Julius ♏️ @Who_Leo96

@TimiPost @HannahGill16 Revolutionary

Oh, Post...

Timea Post

The places you'll go!

Timea Post
