Here's What Celebrities Are Saying About Jerry Lewis's Death

news

"As a kid, I'm pretty sure I was the biggest Jerry Lewis fan in the world."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on August 20, 2017, at 4:45 p.m. ET

Jerry Lewis, comedian and film star, died at the age of 91 on Sunday morning.

The unapologetic talent — who rose to fame alongside Dean Martin — was also a philanthropist. He raised more than $2 billion to fight muscular dystrophy through his telethons.

"Legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis passed away peacefully today of natural causes at 91 at his home with family by his side," Lewis's family said in a statement to Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes, who first reported the news.
The unapologetic talent — who rose to fame alongside Dean Martin — was also a philanthropist. He raised more than $2 billion to fight muscular dystrophy through his telethons.

"Legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis passed away peacefully today of natural causes at 91 at his home with family by his side," Lewis's family said in a statement to Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes, who first reported the news.

Celebrities shared memories and condolences following reports of the legend's death. "We lost one of the great ones today...possibly the greatest," said Sean Hayes.

We lost one of the great ones today...possibly the greatest. Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes &amp; was a gigan…… https://t.co/1U0BbeB9w1

Sean Hayes @SeanHayes
Sean Hayes @SeanHayes

We lost one of the great ones today...possibly the greatest. Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes &amp; was a gigan…… https://t.co/1U0BbeB9w1

Rose Marie, an actor on The Dick Van Dyke Show, said: "Jerry Lewis was an angel to me."

Jerry Lewis was an angel to me. Loved him &amp; will never forget what he did for me during one of the worst times in m… https://t.co/CdwXU2DVx8

Rose Marie-Official @RoseMarie4Real
Rose Marie-Official @RoseMarie4Real

Jerry Lewis was an angel to me. Loved him &amp; will never forget what he did for me during one of the worst times in m… https://t.co/CdwXU2DVx8

"From 3 on I cherish how this genius brought comfort to me with laughter and then support and friendship," tweeted Richard Lewis.

From 3 on I cherish how this genius brought comfort to me with laughter and then support and friendship. Rip Jerry

Richard Lewis @TheRichardLewis
Richard Lewis @TheRichardLewis

From 3 on I cherish how this genius brought comfort to me with laughter and then support and friendship. Rip Jerry

"Thank you for the laughs and the feels, Jerry Lewis," said George Takei.

We have lost a great comedian and even greater heart. Thank you for the laughs and the feels, Jerry Lewis. https://t.co/vdYCfd7atJ

George Takei @GeorgeTakei
George Takei @GeorgeTakei

We have lost a great comedian and even greater heart. Thank you for the laughs and the feels, Jerry Lewis. https://t.co/vdYCfd7atJ

Whoopi Goldberg offered her condolences to the star's family.

Jerry Lewis passed today,millions around the world loved him,millions of kids he helped w/his telethons. R.I.P. &amp;condolences 2 his family

Whoopi Goldberg @WhoopiGoldberg
Whoopi Goldberg @WhoopiGoldberg

Jerry Lewis passed today,millions around the world loved him,millions of kids he helped w/his telethons. R.I.P. &amp;condolences 2 his family

As did Ellen DeGeneres.

Jerry Lewis was a comic and philanthropic icon. I send love to his family today.

Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow
Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow

Jerry Lewis was a comic and philanthropic icon. I send love to his family today.

"As a kid, I'm pretty sure I was the biggest Jerry Lewis fan in the world," said Kumail Nanjiani of the comedian. "Truly."

As a kid, I'm pretty sure I was the biggest Jerry Lewis fan in the world. Truly. R.I.P. Jerry Lewis.

Kumail Nanjiani @kumailn
Kumail Nanjiani @kumailn

As a kid, I'm pretty sure I was the biggest Jerry Lewis fan in the world. Truly. R.I.P. Jerry Lewis.

Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful... ...haven.

Patton Oswalt @pattonoswalt
Patton Oswalt @pattonoswalt

Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful... ...haven.

"Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family," wrote Jamie Lee Curtis. "Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh."

Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom &amp; he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made m… https://t.co/4dbh2GULLL

Jamie Lee Curtis @jamieleecurtis
Jamie Lee Curtis @jamieleecurtis

Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom &amp; he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made m… https://t.co/4dbh2GULLL

Presumably, Curtis was referring to her parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis.

"I mourn the passing of my friend Jerry Lewis," Larry King wrote.

I mourn the passing of my friend Jerry Lewis. He was the Friars Club's Abbott and I its Dean. He could always make… https://t.co/9o6ovBU5Zk

Larry King @kingsthings
Larry King @kingsthings

I mourn the passing of my friend Jerry Lewis. He was the Friars Club's Abbott and I its Dean. He could always make… https://t.co/9o6ovBU5Zk

Jerry lived to make the world laugh, and laugh we did for decades. His talent was surpassed only by his humanitarianism. Rest well pal

Larry King @kingsthings
Larry King @kingsthings

Jerry lived to make the world laugh, and laugh we did for decades. His talent was surpassed only by his humanitarianism. Rest well pal

Bette Midler called Lewis "a complicated soul who made the whole world laugh."

Jerry Lewis, a complicated soul who made the whole world laugh has died.

Bette Midler @BetteMidler
Bette Midler @BetteMidler

Jerry Lewis, a complicated soul who made the whole world laugh has died.

"He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after!" said Samuel L. Jackson.

It was incredible knowing &amp; laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis! He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after!

Samuel L. Jackson @SamuelLJackson
Samuel L. Jackson @SamuelLJackson

It was incredible knowing &amp; laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis! He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after!

Jimmy Kimmel tweeted: "Jerry Lewis was a genius comedian, actor, director, inventor, humanitarian and, as a Las Vegan, what I miss most.."

Jerry Lewis was a genius comedian, actor, director, inventor, humanitarian and, as a Las Vegan, what I miss most..https://t.co/R0uLkPOwyU

Jimmy Kimmel @jimmykimmel
Jimmy Kimmel @jimmykimmel

Jerry Lewis was a genius comedian, actor, director, inventor, humanitarian and, as a Las Vegan, what I miss most..https://t.co/R0uLkPOwyU

"That fool was no dummy," wrote Jim Carrey. "Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was!"

That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am beca… https://t.co/dtERXbMqdo

Jim Carrey @JimCarrey
Jim Carrey @JimCarrey

That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am beca… https://t.co/dtERXbMqdo

