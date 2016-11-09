BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Did Canada Just Subtweet The United States In The Middle Of The Election?

news / viral

Did Canada Just Subtweet The United States In The Middle Of The Election?

Not tonight, Canada.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 10:23 p.m. ET

It's election night, and America's next president might be Donald Trump, who has espoused anti-immigrant rhetoric in his campaign.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

So when Canada's Twitter account tweeted this in the middle of election night, people were like, Hmmm. "In Canada, immigrants are encouraged to bring their cultural traditions with them and share them with their fellow citizens," it said.

In Canada, immigrants are encouraged to bring their cultural traditions with them and share them with their fellow… https://t.co/OdlEjyqMiW
Canada @Canada

In Canada, immigrants are encouraged to bring their cultural traditions with them and share them with their fellow… https://t.co/OdlEjyqMiW

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Did Canada just subtweet the United States?" this man astutely asked.

DID #CANADA JUST SUBTWEET THE UNITED STATES?? #ElectionNight 🇨🇦🇺🇸 https://t.co/tftwdM9O3U
Jason Bowman @JasonABowman

DID #CANADA JUST SUBTWEET THE UNITED STATES?? #ElectionNight 🇨🇦🇺🇸 https://t.co/tftwdM9O3U

Reply Retweet Favorite

A Canadian commented, tweeting, "passive aggression is our way."

@JasonABowman @JesabelRaay @Canada passive aggression is our way
Troy @theonlytroyever

@JasonABowman @JesabelRaay @Canada passive aggression is our way

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Americans are also like, Hmmm, is this an invite?

@JasonABowman Maybe they meant that as an invitation to join them, just in case?
Jaimie Michelle @JaimieMichelle

@JasonABowman Maybe they meant that as an invitation to join them, just in case?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Uh, can we come?

@Canada do you mean Americans too?
Stephen Whyno @SWhyno

@Canada do you mean Americans too?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like, really, please, are American immigrants welcome?

"@Canada: In Canada, immigrants are encouraged to bring their cultural traditions with them and share them with th… https://t.co/cJFLoTTZxZ
bonafiedhoe @pettyyonceh

"@Canada: In Canada, immigrants are encouraged to bring their cultural traditions with them and share them with th… https://t.co/cJFLoTTZxZ

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT