People Are Obsessed With This Little Girl's Simple Postcard To President Trump
"We are all Alice."
On Sunday, comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted this photo of his daughter, Alice, who used emojis to help convey an incredibly simple directive to President Trump.
Oswalt did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment, but the actor did respond to @jim500_jim, who called the postcard "brainwashing."
Many people applauded Alice's delivery.
One person, like Alice, took to emojis to express their thoughts.
This parent shared his own daughter's similarly independent take.
"We are all Alice," said this person.
She became someone's new hero.
And another person called for a presidential run.
Active citizenship!
