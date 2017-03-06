BuzzFeed News

People Are Obsessed With This Little Girl's Simple Postcard To President Trump

"We are all Alice."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on March 6, 2017, at 1:09 p.m. ET

On Sunday, comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted this photo of his daughter, Alice, who used emojis to help convey an incredibly simple directive to President Trump.

Alice just made this postcard for President Trump. I just mailed it.
Oswalt did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment, but the actor did respond to @jim500_jim, who called the postcard "brainwashing."

@pattonoswalt

Many people applauded Alice's delivery.

@pattonoswalt Well said, Alice.
One person, like Alice, took to emojis to express their thoughts.

@pattonoswalt omg! She is ❤❤❤❤😂😂😂😂😜😜😜😜👻👻👻👻👌👌👌👌💪💪💪💪💪💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼and 🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬
This parent shared his own daughter's similarly independent take.

@pattonoswalt My daughter (in profile pic) wrote this totally on her own. She rules.
"We are all Alice," said this person.

@pattonoswalt we are all Alice
She became someone's new hero.

@pattonoswalt She's my new mini hero. You tell him Alice!
And another person called for a presidential run.

@pattonoswalt Alice for president 2035!!!
Active citizenship!

@pattonoswalt signed, Mini Me
