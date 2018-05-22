BuzzFeed News

People Are Making Jokes About How This Plaque Looks Nothing Like Brandi Chastain

It's really bad!

By Remy Smidt and Stephanie K. Baer

Last updated on May 22, 2018, at 10:43 p.m. ET

Posted on May 22, 2018, at 2:31 p.m. ET

Soccer champion Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame on Monday night.

Monica Davey / AFP / Getty Images

Chastain is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion.

The plaque that honored the iconic soccer champion was really...something.

Mike Blake / Reuters

Just look at it and look at her smiling next to it! Thumbs-up and all.

Brandi Chastain reacts to her new San Francisco Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame plaque – San Francisco Video https://t.co/hpCSKnQF1s https://t.co/eS8BvSKmAV
San Francisco Info @SFinformer

@SFinformer / Twitter
People on Twitter compared the plaque to a ton of guys — like Mickey Rooney.

I don't know about Brandi Chastain, but they nailed Mickey Rooney.
Jason Davis, The ⚽📻 Maker @davisjsn

@davisjan / Twitter

Austin.

Brandi Chastain's new HOF plaque.
Sam Adams @SWXSamAdams

@SWXSamAdams / Twitter

Jerry.

Big congrats to Jerry/Larry/Gary Gergich for his admission into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame #ParksandRec #brandichastain https://t.co/tv2NImXhIr
Ziggy @BarnBurnerZiggy

@BarnBurnerZiggy / Twitter

Gary.

Let's play America's new favorite game:"Brandi Chastain or Gary Busey?"
Frank Ojeda @UCLADodgerFrank

@UCLADodgerFrank / Twitter
Babe Ruth making Chrissy Teigen's iconic expression.

Brandi Chastain’s plaque looks like someone tried to imagine Babe Ruth doing the @chrissyteigen face.
10¢B @TenCentBeers

@TenCentBeers / Twitter

Mostly, people compared the plaque to elderly men.

Brandi Chastain's HOF plaque looks like an elderly man
Andrew Doughty @Adoughty88

@Adoughty88 / Twitter

The soccer champion responded graciously to the plaque. “It’s not the most flattering,” she said. “But it’s nice.”

The Brandi Chastain plaque goes into the Art Fails Hall of Fame.
Liam Martin @LiamWBZ

@LiamWBZ / Twitter

Kevin O’Brien, president and CEO of the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday that a new plaque was being planned, adding that he didn't see the finished product until the eve of its unveiling Monday night.

"I thought it was poorly done and I told her I wanted to redo it," O'Brien, said. "I just think the artist had a bad day that's all."

He added that the nonprofit Hall of Fame, which displays the plaques at the San Francisco International Airport, would hire a new artist to make the new plaque.

UPDATE

This post has been updated with O'Brien's remarks regarding plans for a new plaque.

