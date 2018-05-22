Just look at it and look at her smiling next to it! Thumbs-up and all.

People on Twitter compared the plaque to a ton of guys — like Mickey Rooney.

Big congrats to Jerry/Larry/Gary Gergich for his admission into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame #ParksandRec #brandichastain https://t.co/tv2NImXhIr

Brandi Chastain’s plaque looks like someone tried to imagine Babe Ruth doing the @chrissyteigen face.

The Brandi Chastain plaque goes into the Art Fails Hall of Fame.

The soccer champion responded graciously to the plaque. “It’s not the most flattering,” she said. “But it’s nice.”

Kevin O’Brien, president and CEO of the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday that a new plaque was being planned, adding that he didn't see the finished product until the eve of its unveiling Monday night.

"I thought it was poorly done and I told her I wanted to redo it," O'Brien, said. "I just think the artist had a bad day that's all."

He added that the nonprofit Hall of Fame, which displays the plaques at the San Francisco International Airport, would hire a new artist to make the new plaque.