People Are Smashing Their Keurig Coffee Makers And Posting The Evidence In Protest

"I pulled an Office Space with my Keurig..."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on November 12, 2017, at 8:36 p.m. ET

This past week the Washington Post reported allegations that Roy Moore, a Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old, and pursued three other teenage women, when he was in his thirties.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations.
Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Sean Hannity's coverage of the news has drawn criticism, with people claiming that the Fox News host has been too soft in his treatment of the allegations against Moore.

Hannity told his viewers on Thursday not to rush to judgment about the allegations. "Every single person in this country deserves the presumption of innocence," he said.
Hannity told his viewers on Thursday not to rush to judgment about the allegations. "Every single person in this country deserves the presumption of innocence," he said.

Responding to the backlash, several companies said that they would pull their ads from Hannity's show.

This tweet from the company was posted in response to criticism from Angelo Carusone, the president of the liberal group Media Matters for America, which has previously asked companies to stop advertising on Hannity's show.
This tweet from the company was posted in response to criticism from Angelo Carusone, the president of the liberal group Media Matters for America, which has previously asked companies to stop advertising on Hannity's show.

On Sunday, people on Twitter were upset about the advertisers pulling out, and focused specifically on one of those companies — Keurig, which had announced Saturday it would no longer run ads on Hannity's show.

@lindslovesdogs Thank you for bringing this to our attention, Linds. We worked with our media partner and FOX news…
Keurig @Keurig

@lindslovesdogs Thank you for bringing this to our attention, Linds. We worked with our media partner and FOX news… https://t.co/zJQfpCfEdx

Now the backlash to Keurig's relationship with Hannity is being quickly followed with...backlash to Keurig ending that relationship.

People are posting videos of themselves destroying their Keurig coffee makers. In the below footage, a machine drops to cement and shatters. "Hope you're happy, Keurig," says a voice, after the machine is destroyed.

.@Keurig made a decision to pull ads from the @seanhannity show. This decision is disgusting, and will not be tole…
Mike @Fuctupmind

.@Keurig made a decision to pull ads from the @seanhannity show. This decision is disgusting, and will not be tole… https://t.co/nOWTK46pqC

@AngeloJohnGage called it the "Keurig Smash Challenge." He used a hammer to destroy the coffee maker.

I pulled an "Office Space" with my Keurig... Would be a shame if everyone else joined me in the Keurig Smash Challe…
Angelo John Gage @AngeloJohnGage

I pulled an "Office Space" with my Keurig... Would be a shame if everyone else joined me in the Keurig Smash Challe… https://t.co/Zx6awVodUq

Here's a look at the wreckage:

In this footage, a Keurig is destroyed with what appears to be a baseball bat. "Piece of shit," the voice in the video says.

Look what I found #BoycottKeurig #Keurig
Reverend Bob Levy @TheRevBobLevy

Look what I found #BoycottKeurig #Keurig

Someone else apparently used a brick to obliterate the appliance.

Break your Keurig! #BoycottKeurig
Greg Kourse Tainte 🇺🇸 @GTainte

Break your Keurig! #BoycottKeurig

Another person used a golf club.

Join me &amp; @AngeloJohnGage in the #KeurigSmashChallenge &amp; learn how to crush your drives as a bonus.…
Snoop Bailey @vol80

Join me &amp; @AngeloJohnGage in the #KeurigSmashChallenge &amp; learn how to crush your drives as a bonus.… https://t.co/gqgTtGdAx7

People are reporting that they have thrown their Keurig machines in the trash.

@Keurig @GoAngelo Thrown out my #BoycottKeurig &amp; replaced w/Bella K Cup !!
FISHING GODDESS @AFishingGoddess

@Keurig @GoAngelo Thrown out my #BoycottKeurig &amp; replaced w/Bella K Cup !!

@ShariLeeParkes @Keurig @lindslovesdogs @mrcoffee I have 2 @Keurig coffee makers baby! Both in garage because their…
Patriot @Trumper56

@ShariLeeParkes @Keurig @lindslovesdogs @mrcoffee I have 2 @Keurig coffee makers baby! Both in garage because their… https://t.co/hKUtx3EN6I

@Cernovich @vivelafra @Keurig @seanhannity Just threw my Keurig coffee maker and coffee in trash went back to my ol…
J Parries @j_parries

@Cernovich @vivelafra @Keurig @seanhannity Just threw my Keurig coffee maker and coffee in trash went back to my ol… https://t.co/skq9xBTjcc

My Keurig coffee maker goes in the dumpster on Monday morning! Thank you for bringing this to my attention.
Sam Hill @SamHillAAA

My Keurig coffee maker goes in the dumpster on Monday morning! Thank you for bringing this to my attention. https://t.co/DO8nAPLxgS

Another account tweeted a photo of the pods for the machine. "You can bet we won't be making any future purchases after pulling your ad from Sean Hannity," the tweet read.

. @Keurig check out all the coffee we purchase from you. You can bet we won't be making any future purchases after…
MAGAnificient @MAGAnificient

. @Keurig check out all the coffee we purchase from you. You can bet we won't be making any future purchases after… https://t.co/VHqJBcRjHh

Others seem to be happy with Keurig's decision to pull advertising. This person implied that Christmas was going to be full of Keurig gift-giving.

@AngeloJohnGage Everyone on my Christmas list gets a keurig this year ...you get a keurig! You get a keurig!
robert nicastro @joltnjoey

@AngeloJohnGage Everyone on my Christmas list gets a keurig this year ...you get a keurig! You get a keurig!

Keurig did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but in an email to employees, the CEO of parent company Keurig Green Mountain seemed to imply that their initial Twitter response was mishandled.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that Chief Executive Bob Gamgort addressed the Twitter response in an email to Keurig employees.

"The catalyst for the current situation was commentary made by Sean Hannity on his TV and radio programs last week, which sparked a significant number of consumer complaints directed to us as advertisers on his TV program," the email read.

"Hannity himself later apologized for his comments in his own tweet: 'As I said on TV tonight, I apologize when I misspoke and was not totally clear earlier today.'"

Gamgort called the choice to share the advertising decision on Twitter, "highly unusual."

"This gave the appearance of 'taking sides' in an emotionally charged debate that escalated on Twitter and beyond over the weekend, which was not our intent," the email read.

"I want you to know the decision to communicate our short-term media actions on Twitter was done outside of company protocols. "

As for Hannity, he seemed to be pretty amused by the gestures from his fans.

These videos are hilarious!!
Sean Hannity @seanhannity

These videos are hilarious!! https://t.co/pwCGhrJtbr

