Björk Has Spoken Out About Experiencing Sexual Harassment From A Director

In a Facebook post Sunday, Icelandic musician and actor Björk alleged an unnamed Danish director sexually harassed her.

"i am inspired by the women everywhere who are speaking up online to tell about my experience with a danish director," the statement begins.

"it was extremely clear to me when i walked into the actresses profession that my humiliation and role as a lesser sexually harassed being was the norm and set in stone with the director and a staff of dozens who enabled it and encouraged it," the statement continues. "i became aware of that it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it."

Björk wrote that she "turned the director down repeatedly," after which "he sulked and punished [her]."

She explained that she was able to recover from the experience, but that she was concerned "other actresses working with the same man did not."

Bjork's best-known film role is 2000's Dancer in the Dark, which was directed by Lars von Trier, who is Danish.

"Lars declines the accusations Björk has made, but doesn’t wish to comment any further," a representative for the director told BuzzFeed News.