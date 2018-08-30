Bill De Blasio's Favorite Gym's Awful Treatment Of A Trans Person Is "Unacceptable," Says Bill De Blasio's Spokesman

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's spokesman criticized the mayor's favorite gym for kicking a transgender person out of a locker room — twice.

BuzzFeed News reporter Branson LB published a first-person account on Thursday about two incidents in which they were asked to leave the locker rooms at the Prospect Park YMCA in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood, which purports to be a progressive bastion of the city.

De Blasio, who said he "has begun a new progressive era" in the city, lived right near the gym before he moved into Gracie Mansion on the Upper East Side. He's come under criticism for still regularly traveling with a police escort to the gym, raising questions about its impact on the environment. De Blasio has vigorously defended his trips.

"What Branson’s described is clearly unacceptable and inconsistent with the values of our city," de Blasio spokesperson Eric Phillips said Thursday.

He did not answer whether de Blasio would continue to patronize the gym.

When asked why de Blasio wasn't providing the comment, Phillips said that he was "answering the question on behalf of him and the city."

The mayor "obviously doesn’t personally comment on every single thing that happens in the city," Phillips said.

When Branson initially asked the Mayor's Office for comment, they were directed to the city's Commission on Human Rights. Branson has since filed a formal complaint.

"CCHR’s job is to work with businesses to ensure things like this don’t happen," Phillips said. "That’s precisely what CCHR will do here."