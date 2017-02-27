People Are Obsessed With This Woman Who Gave Her Husband An Oscar

She made him dress up to receive the honor.

This is Raymond and Trisha Brown. The Florida couple has been married for 30 years.

On Sunday night, while admiring Oscar red carpet looks with her family, Trisha had an idea.

Years ago she bought a "Best Husband" oscar souvenir for Raymond in Los Angeles.

"I thought this was the perfect opportunity to present him the award properly," she told BuzzFeed News.