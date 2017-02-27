BuzzFeed News

People Are Obsessed With This Woman Who Gave Her Husband An Oscar

She made him dress up to receive the honor.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on February 27, 2017, at 3:09 p.m. ET

This is Raymond and Trisha Brown. The Florida couple has been married for 30 years.

Regine Brown

On Sunday night, while admiring Oscar red carpet looks with her family, Trisha had an idea.

Years ago she bought a "Best Husband" oscar souvenir for Raymond in Los Angeles.

"I thought this was the perfect opportunity to present him the award properly," she told BuzzFeed News.

Trisha retrieved the statue, a tux, some hair gel, and then proceeded to create the purest award ceremony of all time.

Regine Brown

She even quickly sewed on more material to the bow tie, which was her son's, to make sure it fit Raymond.

Regine Brown
Raymond gave an acceptance speech, but his wife said that the family was laughing too hard to record it. Trisha said that he began by thanking God.

Regine Brown

The couple's daughter Regine, 18, said that this DIY ceremony was typical of her parents.

"They're like the old school romantic type and always keep their relationship alive and spontaneous," she said.

The teen posted photos of the moment and people cannot handle the spontaneous sweetness. The Twitter hype has made Regine happy. "It’s nice because people can see the aspect of old love, true, genuine love," she said.

My mom made my dad dress up and presented him with the "Best Husband" Oscar 😂 I want to be this extra as a wife 😂😍
Regine Brown

For many, Raymond's outfit was the best part. Trisha said that her husband didn't want to put on the full outfit because he was comfortable in his shorts.

@Reggae_Beauty they needa peep the shorts 😂😂😂✌🏾️
@Reggae_Beauty @Mrs_Breaux THE SHORTS
@Reggae_Beauty @Becca_DP Look at him in his shorts and tux! Too cute.
Who needs the Academy?

Regine Brown
