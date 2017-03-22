And so does 8-year-old Carter Blanchard, who lives in Arkansas. Vitiligo is a benign condition that causes loss of skin pigment.

Carter's mom, Stephanie Adcock, found Rowdy's Facebook page around a year ago.

Since then, she said, her son has become proud of the spots that once made him anxious. "Rowdy made him do a 180 with his confidence," Adcock said.

“Right around the time we discovered Rowdy, [Carter] looked at me one night and said, 'Your skin's boring because you don’t have vitiligo,'" she recalled.