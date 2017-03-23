BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Dying Over This Teen Who Expertly Helped Her Friend Make A Guy Jealous

news

People Are Dying Over This Teen Who Expertly Helped Her Friend Make A Guy Jealous

Petty and brilliant.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 23, 2017, at 11:38 a.m. ET

Meet Mikayla Jailyn Simon (left) and her best friend Jada Venson. They are both 15 and live in Connecticut.

&quot;Me and Jada have been best friends since we were younger and I&#x27;d do anything to make her happy,&quot; Mikayla told BuzzFeed News. &quot;We&#x27;re basically sisters,&quot; Jada echoed.On Saturday night, the two friends had a sleepover. &quot;I thought my boyfriend was out with another girl,&quot; Jada said. &quot;So I came up with the idea of [Mikayla] dressing up as a boy — so that it looks like I had another boy in the room with me.&quot;
Mikayla Simon

"Me and Jada have been best friends since we were younger and I'd do anything to make her happy," Mikayla told BuzzFeed News.

"We're basically sisters," Jada echoed.

On Saturday night, the two friends had a sleepover.

"I thought my boyfriend was out with another girl," Jada said. "So I came up with the idea of [Mikayla] dressing up as a boy — so that it looks like I had another boy in the room with me."

From the front, the pic is so obviously of a poorly disguised Mikayla. But from behind...

Jada Venson

OMG!!!!!!! Convincing AF.

Jada Venson

The teen sent the pic to her boyfriend over Snapchat and this was how he responded.

Xander Viteri, 16, Jada&#x27;s boyfriend and the victim of the prank, told BuzzFeed News that he totally fell for it. &quot;My first reaction was to just stop talking to her and break up with her,&quot; he said.
Jada Venson

Xander Viteri, 16, Jada's boyfriend and the victim of the prank, told BuzzFeed News that he totally fell for it.

"My first reaction was to just stop talking to her and break up with her," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jada revealed the truth, to which her boyfriend said, "You guys have issues" and called them "petty."

Jada Venson

The teen tweeted the pics and asked, "Is your best friend really your best friend if she's not willing to be this extra to make your man jealous?"

Is your best friend really your best friend if she's not willing to be this extra to make your man jealous..
jada🌻 @jadavenson_

Is your best friend really your best friend if she's not willing to be this extra to make your man jealous..

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This is some shit you and me used to do!" one person responded, calling someone out.

@blondeone13 / Via Twitter: @blondeone13

And that person came through with a receipt.

@ShelbiByrnes / Via Twitter: @ShelbiByrnes
ADVERTISEMENT

People really related to it.

@jadavenson_ @isabeeel17 usss 😂
🌼des🌼 @destinyjoselyn

@jadavenson_ @isabeeel17 usss 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Yas sis love it, this is us."

@Kayy_luhhhh yas sis 💜💃🏽👭 love it, this is us
GI @ginadib

@Kayy_luhhhh yas sis 💜💃🏽👭 love it, this is us

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person plotted...

@aleks71011 / Via Twitter: @aleks71011

And a lot of people let their BFFs know that, yes, they would do the same for them.

@alenatorres @white_girl1097 I would do this for you guys
mads @madisonahlberg

@alenatorres @white_girl1097 I would do this for you guys

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@yoitsamberjune I'd do this for u any day
amdif(mambo)no. 5 @meowdisonbeal

@yoitsamberjune I'd do this for u any day

Reply Retweet Favorite
@jadavenson_ @aishaxxmalik i would do dis for u
som 🌸 @yagirlsom

@jadavenson_ @aishaxxmalik i would do dis for u

Reply Retweet Favorite

Best friends are the fucking best!!!!!

Btw, Jada and Xander said that they&#x27;re still ~together.~ Jada said that it turns out her boyfriend was, as he told her that night, really just chilling with some guys.
Jada Venson

Btw, Jada and Xander said that they're still ~together.~

Jada said that it turns out her boyfriend was, as he told her that night, really just chilling with some guys.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT