These Guys Named Rain And Zane Made This Massive Beer Can Flag. It Was A "Rough Month Of Work."

2,028 beers and 28 hangovers within a month all in preparation for our Beer Flag. Our gift to America for this great country’s birthday. Brought to you courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue 🇺🇸 Cheers 🍻 https://t.co/rfLxwXqWxH

Rain Wiggand, 22, from Collins, Ohio, posted a photo July 4 of him and seven friends in front of an American flag made up of beer cans. "Our gift to America for this great country’s birthday," he wrote. Rain told BuzzFeed News on Thursday that the eight dudes pictured below "did the bulk of the work" to make this flag happen.

"Two of us drank every day for a month," he said.

The flag is made up of Budweiser, Bud Light, and Miller Lite cans, he said.

Those two people who "drank every day for a month" are Rain (on top) and Zane. "Zane and I averaged somewhere around 14 beers a night for 28 days straight," Rain said.

Rain estimated that two of them are responsible for drinking roughly 40% of the pictured cans.

"The other 6 pictured drank about 50% of the cans," he said. Adding that, "They were only drinking Thursdays [to] Sundays."

"The last 10% of the cans were what we were able to collect from other friends that we have come over every weekend," Rain said.

"It was a rough month of work for Zane and I," he added.

There were consequences for this mission.

"It was a monthlong hangover that nothing could cure," Zane Liles, 21, told BuzzFeed News on Thursday.

Rain said the task was challenging to juggle with his work as a landscaper.

"It absolutely made work harder. I was so dehydrated and hungover all the time. I started to notice myself not paying attention to what I was doing a lot of the time," he said.

"With that being said, I would absolutely do it all over again. I had one hell of a time making this beer flag."