Here Are Some Of The Best April Fools' Day Pranks For 2018

Grace Archer, 20, from Michigan told BuzzFeed News that this isn't the only prank that Micki, her mom, has executed this April Fools' Day.

"I discovered she also cut up brown paper in the shape of a letter 'E' and she said she made 'brownies,'" Archer said.

"She’s going to stuff my cousin's shoes with toilet paper so they don’t fit anymore," Archer added. "She is going to put her face in the pickle jar...most likely."

This mom is, according to her daughter, "a prank genius."

"My mom was a prank genius in college and she is resurrecting her talent," Archer said.