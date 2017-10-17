BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Don't Even Have The Words To Respond To This Anne Frank Halloween Costume

news

People Don't Even Have The Words To Respond To This Anne Frank Halloween Costume

"Totally speechless."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 17, 2017, at 2:47 p.m. ET

People are furious over this Anne Frank costume, which was sold, until backlash, by HalloweenCostumes.com. As of Tuesday afternoon, an identical costume, described as "World War II Evacuee Girl" was available for purchase on Amazon.

What. The. Actual. Eff? @AnneFrankCenter are you aware? #annefrank #inappropriate #wtf #wtfisthis #wtfisgoingon… https://t.co/8jaWqxKwVR
Noam Friedlander @Noam25

What. The. Actual. Eff? @AnneFrankCenter are you aware? #annefrank #inappropriate #wtf #wtfisthis #wtfisgoingon… https://t.co/8jaWqxKwVR

Reply Retweet Favorite
amazon.com / Via amazon.com

According to AzCentral.com, the since-deleted description of the costume included the line: "We can always learn from the struggles of history."

Yeah this seems super uncool. You seen this @carlosgeADL ?
Jerod MacDonald-Evoy @JerodMacEvoy

Yeah this seems super uncool. You seen this @carlosgeADL ?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@JerodMacEvoy / Via Twitter: @JerodMacEvoy

Here's a fuller look at the reported costume description, shared by @JerodMacEvoy:

@JerodMacEvoy / Via Twitter: @JerodMacEvoy
ADVERTISEMENT

"I'd like to interview the person that wrote the copy for the Anne Frank Halloween costume," @imjasondiamond said of the description.

I'd like to interview the person that wrote the copy for the Anne Frank Halloween costume.
Jason Diamond @imjasondiamond

I'd like to interview the person that wrote the copy for the Anne Frank Halloween costume.

Reply Retweet Favorite

A whole lot of people shared screenshots of the costume and inquired: "What the fuck?"

The popular website Halloween Costumes is selling an Anne Frank costume for kids. WTF?
Daniel Arenson @DanielArenson

The popular website Halloween Costumes is selling an Anne Frank costume for kids. WTF?

Reply Retweet Favorite
some company made a fucking Anne Frank Holocaust victim costume. what the fuck is wrong with people and why would a… https://t.co/JdjwLYrfvJ
m @marshyymarsh

some company made a fucking Anne Frank Holocaust victim costume. what the fuck is wrong with people and why would a… https://t.co/JdjwLYrfvJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I am utterly shocked."

@Noam25 @AnneFrankCenter This is gross. I am utterly shocked
Raelea Dixon🎃 @Raelea_Dixon

@Noam25 @AnneFrankCenter This is gross. I am utterly shocked

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

One person wanted to know WHO was responsible for the idea.

@Noam25 @AnneFrankCenter Who the hell thought that was a good idea!? Taking a tragic victim of the Holocaust and ma… https://t.co/qP8jHnvcdd
The Invisible Mare @PMVS_MUSIC_FUN

@Noam25 @AnneFrankCenter Who the hell thought that was a good idea!? Taking a tragic victim of the Holocaust and ma… https://t.co/qP8jHnvcdd

Reply Retweet Favorite
@funcostumes pls explain how this is a) fun &amp; b) Halloween costume? Are the @AnneFrankTrust aware of this absurdity https://t.co/mBHej8j2nA
Lola❤🕎🐾🕊✡ @lolasky2014

@funcostumes pls explain how this is a) fun &amp; b) Halloween costume? Are the @AnneFrankTrust aware of this absurdity https://t.co/mBHej8j2nA

Reply Retweet Favorite
....there was an Anne frank Halloween costume? Y'all need Jesus. Or Moses. Or Mohammed. Just pick one Idc &amp; follow it to doing better.
Nitz @nitzbluv

....there was an Anne frank Halloween costume? Y'all need Jesus. Or Moses. Or Mohammed. Just pick one Idc &amp; follow it to doing better.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people did not seem angry about the costume. One person considered it a possible learning opportunity.

@Noam25 @AnneFrankCenter just a Q. wasn't she considered by many as a hero and someone to be admired? Maybe the chi… https://t.co/CsEVlCcqtq
Bobby Baker @bobbybaker_

@Noam25 @AnneFrankCenter just a Q. wasn't she considered by many as a hero and someone to be admired? Maybe the chi… https://t.co/CsEVlCcqtq

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@Noam25 @AnneFrankCenter Explain how dressing up as a historical person is bad. ?? For book character day at school… https://t.co/wwHEQLE9oM
Kimberly Church @HolaMrsChurch

@Noam25 @AnneFrankCenter Explain how dressing up as a historical person is bad. ?? For book character day at school… https://t.co/wwHEQLE9oM

Reply Retweet Favorite
@JerodMacEvoy @carlosgeADL if the costume was gory-completely different. most children don’t do gory for halloween;… https://t.co/7MY8MPBLlV
arta @artasansafuck

@JerodMacEvoy @carlosgeADL if the costume was gory-completely different. most children don’t do gory for halloween;… https://t.co/7MY8MPBLlV

Reply Retweet Favorite

But others were stunned. "Totally speechless," this person's response began.

Totally speechless. Just been shown this ad for an Anne Frank costume for Halloween. @AnneFrankCenter you might wan… https://t.co/OHYjzWsdjS
Jude Habib @JudeHabib

Totally speechless. Just been shown this ad for an Anne Frank costume for Halloween. @AnneFrankCenter you might wan… https://t.co/OHYjzWsdjS

Reply Retweet Favorite
I’m pretty stupid but I’m not ‘let’s sell an Anne Frank Halloween costume’ stupid
Whitney Schweizer @wschweizer27

I’m pretty stupid but I’m not ‘let’s sell an Anne Frank Halloween costume’ stupid

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, HalloweenCostumes.com apologized for the Anne Frank costume. The retailer called it a "mistake in judgement."

"We would like to apologize for any offense this has caused. Due to the feedback from our customers and the public, which we take very seriously, we have elected to stop selling this costume immediately. Again, we apologize for this mistake in judgement.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT