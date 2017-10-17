People Don't Even Have The Words To Respond To This Anne Frank Halloween Costume
"Totally speechless."
People are furious over this Anne Frank costume, which was sold, until backlash, by HalloweenCostumes.com. As of Tuesday afternoon, an identical costume, described as "World War II Evacuee Girl" was available for purchase on Amazon.
According to AzCentral.com, the since-deleted description of the costume included the line: "We can always learn from the struggles of history."
Here's a fuller look at the reported costume description, shared by @JerodMacEvoy:
"I'd like to interview the person that wrote the copy for the Anne Frank Halloween costume," @imjasondiamond said of the description.
A whole lot of people shared screenshots of the costume and inquired: "What the fuck?"
"I am utterly shocked."
One person wanted to know WHO was responsible for the idea.
Other people did not seem angry about the costume. One person considered it a possible learning opportunity.
But others were stunned. "Totally speechless," this person's response began.
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, HalloweenCostumes.com apologized for the Anne Frank costume. The retailer called it a "mistake in judgement."
"We would like to apologize for any offense this has caused. Due to the feedback from our customers and the public, which we take very seriously, we have elected to stop selling this costume immediately. Again, we apologize for this mistake in judgement.
