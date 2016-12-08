BuzzFeed News

An Anxious Dog Went To A Friend's House And The Pics Are Adorable

She had her own backpack with her.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on December 8, 2016, at 4:27 p.m. ET

Layza, an 8-year-old miniature schnauzer, is very loved and very anxious.

Her sibling, Marice Vargas, 17, told BuzzFeed News that Layza does not like it when her humans leave the house.

"Her vet told us that she was going to get anxious with age," Vargas said.

"She's really family-oriented, very attached. She whines when we leave and makes a mess," she added.

On Wednesday, the family was going out to a long dinner, and they did not want to leave her home alone. So, they took Layza to a friend's house, equipped with her own backpack.

And it's...

...too much.

"In the bag were some of her mini dog bones, her sweater, and her leash," Vargas said.

Vargas added that when Layza brings a backpack whenever she leaves the house for a prolonged period of time.

When the teen shared photos of the moment on Twitter, most people just cried.

mari 🌹 @marice_vargas

my dog gets bad anxiety when she stays alone &amp; my fam is gonna go out so we're leaving my dog w a fam friend &amp; my m… https://t.co/A7anwL8eTK

They can't handle the cuteness.

sarai 🌹 @bIurrier

@marice_vargas

Laura @valleyelectra

@marice_vargas @UK_Tunesquad

One person couldn't decide who was more adorable, the dog, or the mom who packed the bag.

Some said that they also have anxiety-ridden schnauzers.

And this person even shared a photo of hers.

boujie bitch🎄 @LlLBlITCH

@marice_vargas MY DOG HAS ANXIETY WHEN PPL LEAVE MY HOUSE

Hang in there, Layza.

