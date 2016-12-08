An Anxious Dog Went To A Friend's House And The Pics Are Adorable

She had her own backpack with her.

Layza, an 8-year-old miniature schnauzer, is very loved and very anxious.

Her sibling, Marice Vargas, 17, told BuzzFeed News that Layza does not like it when her humans leave the house.

"Her vet told us that she was going to get anxious with age," Vargas said.

"She's really family-oriented, very attached. She whines when we leave and makes a mess," she added.