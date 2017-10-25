People Are Predicting The Worst After Amazon Announced This Key That Will Let People Into Your Home When You Aren't Around

The new product works with Amazon's new Cloud Cam, an Amazon Key app, and a smart lock, to allow delivery drivers to drop off packages inside Prime customers' homes when they aren't around.

The kit costs $249.99.

Amazon says the delivery drivers are "thoroughly vetted."

"Amazon Key in-home deliveries are carried out by some of the same professional drivers who you trust to deliver your Amazon orders today," the company says.

"These individuals are thoroughly vetted, with comprehensive background checks and motor vehicle records reviews."