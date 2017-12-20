BuzzFeed News

People Are Trolling This College Student After She Hilariously Recounted A Final Exam Mishap

"D is for Degree amiright."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on December 20, 2017, at 1:48 p.m. ET

Posted on December 20, 2017, at 12:33 p.m. ET

Last Friday, 19-year-old University of Texas at Austin first-year student Ann Mark, a communication and leadership major, had some issues on her way to a final for her "introduction to history of world cinema" class. She told BuzzFeed News that she hadn't been to it in about a month, and suffered the consequences on the way to the exam.

Ann Mark

Basically, she went to the wrong classroom, ran into a window, and had to last-minute grab some "blue books" for the test. For her, the "worst part" was the window incident and she's hoping to find footage of it.

Ann Mark

On Twitter she described it as "magical." "D is for Degree amiright."

@annmarkk / Via Twitter: @annmarkk

"I just wanted to let you guys know how my first real college final was...oh my god," she begins the anecdote in a now massively viral video. Mark said she recorded her story for Snapchat, so that she could more easily communicate to her friends and family how messily it went. By the way, she ultimately made it in time for the test, and wrote an essay that referenced the movie Napoleon Dynamite.

While most responses to Mark's test predicament have been lighthearted...

@TriumphArts / Via Twitter: @TriumphArts

...other people are COMPLETELY roasting her. "Stop wasting your parent's money and just get a job at Starbucks," one person instructed.

Facebook / Via Facebook: LADbible

"A mind is a terrible thing to waste but Twittetta is taking resources better used elsewhere," another person wrote.

Facebook / Via Facebook: LADbible

"Please, in the name of all that is good and holy, vlog when you have to go to a real class!!"

Facebook / Via Facebook: FOX7austin
But a top administrator was apparently sympathetic. The president of the university, Gregory Fenves, responded to Mark's video on Twitter, telling her that "We'll make sure you have enough Blue Books for the next four years."

@gregfenves / Via Twitter: @gregfenves

"Don't be soft Fenves," one person responded. "Expel her!"

@gregfenves / Via Twitter

"If you don't want to go to class go home!!" someone else said.

@gregfenves / Via Twitter

Mark's grandmother has even defended her. After someone called the student a "dumbass," on Facebook, her grandmother responded with a sassy question, concluding the query with: "Sad 😟."

Ann Mark
Mark said that she understands some criticism, noting that she should have gone to class. "I openly admitted I made these problems for myself," the college student said, with a laugh.

The college student has a spirited attitude about the whole situation, and even spent Monday night with her friends searching for the "meanest comments" in response to the video.

"We were literally dying of laughter," Mark said of their reaction.

As for how Mark did on the final, she said that she doesn't know, but thinks that her professor has, by this point, seen the footage. "I’m sure that my sweet professor has seen the video," Mark said. "I hope that helps me," she went on. "It might hurt me.”

UPDATE

@annmark / Via Twitter: @annmarkk
