This "Shirtception" Is Really Something

Using the above pic, he ordered the most ~extra~ shirt imaginable.

His answer: my own face.

"What is the dumbest thing I could put on a shirt?"

Pledger told BuzzFeed News that when he found a company that makes custom t-shirts—he asked himself a question:

Here he is wearing it, matching the shirt's image with his sunglasses and slightly opened smile. "It's so faux narcissistic and stupid," he said.

He ordered a shirt of that picture of his older brother wearing the extra shirt.

That year, his younger brother Zach, 24, decided on a hilarious Christmas present.

This Christmas, things got even MORE complicated.

Pledger's received ANOTHER shirt from his younger brother. Level 3 of "shirtception" was achieved. It is now a shirt, within a shirt, within a shirt.

A few people thought that it was fake, pointing to what appears to be a closed-lip smile on the OG image.

However, Pledger claims that the lighting and white balance were messed with on the latest version.

"I think that made my teeth appear as a closed lower lip," he said.