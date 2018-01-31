BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Michelle Obama Just Gave This 3rd Grader An ''A+" And People Absolutely Love It

news

Michelle Obama Just Gave This 3rd Grader An ''A+" And People Absolutely Love It

"She loves that Mrs. Obama is brown and has hair like hers."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on February 1, 2018, at 10:54 a.m. ET

Posted on January 31, 2018, at 4:25 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, Michelle Obama gave a 9-year-old a top grade for her school project. The former first lady's strong endorsement made people on Twitter insanely happy.

Jim Young / AFP / Getty Images

Alexandra chose to do her third-grade Open House project on the former first lady, according to her mom Audrey Dow. She even matched one of the first lady's outfits!

Audrey Dow / Via Twitter: @ADCollegeOpp

"She was inspired by her work to make sure more kids go to college & #ReachHigher," Dow wrote on Twitter. "She loves that Mrs Obama is brown & has hair like hers #ISawMyself."

Today my 9 year old was @MichelleObama for her 3rd grade Open House project. She was inspired by her work to make s… https://t.co/imjOhjTMZ7
Audrey Dow @ADCollegeOpp

Today my 9 year old was @MichelleObama for her 3rd grade Open House project. She was inspired by her work to make s… https://t.co/imjOhjTMZ7

Reply Retweet Favorite

Let's take a closer look at this poster:

@ADCollegeOpp / Via Twitter: @ADCollegeOpp
ADVERTISEMENT

Cursive!

@ADCollegeOpp / Via Twitter: @ADCollegeOpp

On Wednesday Michelle Obama responded to the project, giving the 3rd grader an "A+."

This just made my day. I may not be a 3rd grade teacher, but this gets an A+ in my book! https://t.co/wBTzbyG8zr
Michelle Obama @MichelleObama

This just made my day. I may not be a 3rd grade teacher, but this gets an A+ in my book! https://t.co/wBTzbyG8zr

Reply Retweet Favorite

People loved that Michelle Obama responded to the little girl and her poster. One person said that the teacher now has to give her the exact same, great grade.

@MichelleObama The teacher has to give her an A+ now.
Wakanda Sykes @steenfox

@MichelleObama The teacher has to give her an A+ now.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone else suspected that mini-Michelle might be pretty excited about having heard from Michelle herself.

@MichelleObama You just made this girl’s life! 💙💙💙💙
jenvallez @sophieandlili

@MichelleObama You just made this girl’s life! 💙💙💙💙

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Watch this child," one person instructed about the 9-year-old. "She's going places."

@MichelleObama Watch this child. She’s going places.
paladine @paladine

@MichelleObama Watch this child. She’s going places.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mini-Michelle, aka Alexandra, was stunned by Obama's response, Dow told BuzzFeed News.

"Alexandra was shocked and a bit overwhelmed," she said. "She got really teary-eyed and said she could not believe the First Lady would write to her. She was so happy and said she cannot wait to tell her friends and teacher tomorrow at school."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT