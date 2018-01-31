Michelle Obama Just Gave This 3rd Grader An ''A+" And People Absolutely Love It

Alexandra chose to do her third-grade Open House project on the former first lady, according to her mom Audrey Dow. She even matched one of the first lady's outfits!

Today my 9 year old was @MichelleObama for her 3rd grade Open House project. She was inspired by her work to make s… https://t.co/imjOhjTMZ7

"She was inspired by her work to make sure more kids go to college & #ReachHigher," Dow wrote on Twitter. "She loves that Mrs Obama is brown & has hair like hers #ISawMyself."

This just made my day. I may not be a 3rd grade teacher, but this gets an A+ in my book! https://t.co/wBTzbyG8zr

People loved that Michelle Obama responded to the little girl and her poster. One person said that the teacher now has to give her the exact same, great grade.

Mini-Michelle, aka Alexandra, was stunned by Obama's response, Dow told BuzzFeed News.

"Alexandra was shocked and a bit overwhelmed," she said. "She got really teary-eyed and said she could not believe the First Lady would write to her. She was so happy and said she cannot wait to tell her friends and teacher tomorrow at school."