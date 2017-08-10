BuzzFeed News

This Adorable Kitty Adorably Mauled A Guy After It Interrupted A Baseball Game

"Rally Cat – Forever in our hearts."

By Remy Smidt

Last updated on August 10, 2017, at 1:51 p.m. ET

Posted on August 10, 2017, at 12:36 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Royals played the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in Missouri.

Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

In the sixth inning, much to everyone's delight, the game was interrupted by a cat.

Here's Lorenzo Cain, admiring the new addition to the outfield.

Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

HELLO HUMAN SPORTSPEOPLE! IT IS I! CAT!

FOXSportsMidwest / Via youtube.com
Shortly after sauntering past Cain...

FOXSportsMidwest / Via youtube.com

DON'T MIND ME!

FOXSportsMidwest / Via youtube.com

...the fun came to an END.

FOXSportsMidwest / Via youtube.com

A messy one.

FOXSportsMidwest / Via youtube.com
The cat did not seem so ~keen~ on leaving the outfield.

FOXSportsMidwest / Via youtube.com

"Ouch." —This Poor Guy, 2017.

FOXSportsMidwest / Via youtube.com

(Don't worry, he'll live.)

Matt @MPHackmann

HE'S OKAY

But the cat was successfully removed.

Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images
Yadier Molina hit a grand slam after the incident and the Cardinals ended up winning 8–5. OBVIOUSLY, because of the good luck cat.

Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

"We are feline pretty good!" the team tweeted. The Cardinals honored the cat's responsibility for the win with an emotional video.

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals

We are feline pretty good! Remember the last time we had a rally animal? #RallyCat

"Rally Cat - Forever in our hearts," the footage concludes.

@Cardinals / Via Twitter: @Cardinals

The Cardinals told BuzzFeed News in a statement that, in the confusion of the moment, Rally Cat escaped back into the night. "We are hopeful someone will find the cat and contact us so we can properly care for it," the Cardinals said.

