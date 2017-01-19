This Boy Thinks That He Survived An Accident Because He's Spider-Man

Not God, not luck, but his Spidey sense.

Meet Styles Johnson IV, a 7-year-old from Arizona. Cecily Gueyser, 20, told BuzzFeed News that her little brother is obsessed with one particular hero. "Everything is Spider-Man," she said. "He’s seen it, he’s read it, he has it."

On Friday the 13th, Styles' mom and two older sisters were out of the house when they received an awful call from paramedics. Styles was hit by a car.

His family rushed to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

"I'm still going through the anxiety of it," his mom, Rachel Blevins, said.

According to Gueyser, Styles was hit while crossing the street with a friend. "Somebody took the turn into our neighborhood going beyond the neighborhood speed," she said.

He flipped through the air and landed in a neighbor's yard.

Gueyser said her little brother was extremely lucky and had only a mild concussion. After extensive tests and time in the trauma wing, Styles was released to a room for rest.