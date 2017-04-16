People Are So Touched By How This Dad Hilariously Handled His 6-Year-Old Daughter's Accident
"This dad is too pure for the world."
This is Ben Sowards and his 6-year-old daughter, Valerie. They live in Utah.
And left to pick up Valerie looking like this.
Valerie found it hilarious and her dad made her feel a lot better. "She was laughing about it," he said. "It was so funny."
Lucinda, Valerie's 17-year-old sister, tweeted pics of her dad's move of solidarity and people seriously loved it.
"Dads like this make my heart happy."
He got a great rating.
Too pure.
"Me as a dad."
Lucinda told BuzzFeed News that the gesture was so typical of her father.
Now that's love.
