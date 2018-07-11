A 10-Year-Old Girl Died After She Tried To Rescue Her Kittens From Behind A Dryer
"She was such a light in this world and everyone she ever met couldn't help but fall in love with her," her mom said.
A 10-year-old girl died from apparent electrocution on Saturday after trying to rescue kittens from behind a dryer in her Texas home, police said.
Greenlee Marie Buckley loved animals and wanted to be a veterinarian.
A spokesperson for the New Boston Police Department told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday that authorities are still investigating the cause of death, but said that it was "possible electrocution from the dryer."
A medical examiner's office in Dallas is conducting an autopsy.
First responders arrived at the girl's home at roughly 7 p.m. and performed CPR on Greenlee. She was taken the hospital and pronounced dead there, police said.
The wiring throughout the home is now being investigated by three entities: the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the New Boston Police Department, and the fire marshal.
According to authorities, the family had previously had complaints about the electricity in their rented home. Power to it has since been shut off, and the family has willingly moved out.
"She was such a light in this world and everyone she ever met couldn't help but fall in love with her," Greenlee's mom, Shelby Roos, posted on Facebook about her daughter.
When reached for comment via Facebook messenger, Roos stressed how compassionate her daughter was.
"She was the most compassionate person for all things living, at 10 years old, than most people have in a lifetime," Roos told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.
The mom also stressed the importance of using professional electricians.
"Please talk about the dangers of unlicensed electricians," the mom said. "And state you have the right to ask for proof [that] they are, and if your landlord doesn't listen, go above their heads."
"Call your local fire department for code enforcement," she added.
The little girl planned to become a veterinarian, according to a GoFundMe page. The family is asking for donations to help animals in their Texas community.
"At just 10 years of age, she had such a compassionate heart, not just for people but for orphaned and injured animals as well," the page reads.
On Facebook the mom wrote that her daughter is now with "all the animals she loved."
"Take peace in the fact that she is in heaven getting love from all the animals she loved with her whole heart," she wrote.
