Win Or Lose, Trump Supporters Say Things Won't Ever Be The Same Again

ATKINSON, NH — Before Donald Trump ran for president, Kenny and Sharon considered themselves largely apolitical, rarely concerning themselves with the distant machinations of officials in Washington. Two years ago, Kenny, 33 and now out of work, was a tree-trimmer taking home a decent paycheck, “not really paying attention to what was going on in the world,” he said.



Sharon, who had voted for Democrats all her life and asked only to be identified by her first name, never got too involved with politics. “Didn’t know, didn’t care, whatever,” she said.

But then along came Trump.

Trump railing forcefully and unapologetically on television about the scourge of career politicians. Trump decrying the insidious influence of big banks on government. Trump fulminating about a corrupt media that was keeping the public in the dark about all of this.

His message spoke to both Kenny and Sharon in a way that surprised them, as if a light had switched on in a shadowed corner of consciousness. Before long, they were spending several hours a day on social media and obscure corners of the internet, educating themselves with equal parts thrill and disgust about alleged sins of the Clinton Foundation and wealthy financiers like George Soros.

Now, with just days left in the race, neither can imagine how life will ever go back to normal, whether the Republican nominee’s unprecedented candidacy ends in the White House or not.

“Obviously both the Democrats and the Republicans are corrupt and you can’t really trust either of them,” Kenny says. “When Trump came on the scene, it was a big awakening for me.”

“I’ve been eating, sleeping, and breathing this for 16 months,” says Sharon, contemplating her post-election life. “I think I’ll stick with [internet activism] because there’s going to be a lot of mess to clean up."

"You can’t just be like, ‘Well, cool, we’re done with that,'" she said, slapping her hands together. "People have to keep their eyes on what’s happening.”