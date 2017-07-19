Here's What 43 Of R. Kelly's Former Collaborators Said When Asked If They'd Work With Him Again

BuzzFeed News

After BuzzFeed News reported that parents told police Kelly has been holding several women against their will, we reached out to some of his former collaborators.

By Reggie Ugwu and Alanna Bennett

Reggie Ugwu

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Alanna Bennett

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 19, 2017, at 7:13 p.m. ET

On Monday, BuzzFeed News reported that R. Kelly has been holding several women against their will in an abusive cult, parents told police.

Mike Pont / Getty Images

In the wake of the report, BuzzFeed News since asked many of Kelly's former collaborators from his 25-year career if they'd work with him again. We gave their representatives at least 24 hours to get back to us. Here are their responses.

1. Chance the Rapper

His representative did not respond.
2. Lady Gaga

Her representative did not respond.
3. Jeremih

His representative did not respond.
4. T.I.

His representative had no comment.
5. Usher

His representative did not respond.
6. Celine Dion

Her representative did not respond.
7. Jay-Z

His representative did not respond.
8. Ja Rule

His representative did not respond.
9. Ashanti

Her representative did not respond.
10. T-Pain

His representative had no comment.
11. Snoop Dogg

His representative did not respond.
12. Britney Spears

Her representative did not respond.
13. Justin Bieber

His representative did not respond.
14. Ludacris

His representative did not respond.
15. Mariah Carey

Her representative did not respond.
16. Kid Rock

His representative did not respond.
17. Chris Brown

His representative had no comment.
18. Phoenix

Their representative did not respond.
19. Pharrell

His representative did not respond.
20. Future

His representative did not respond.
21. Keri Hilson

Her representative did not respond.
22. 50 Cent

His representative did not respond.
23. Nelly

His representative said, &quot;He will be traveling and untraceable by deadline.&quot;
24. Kelly Price

Her representative did not respond.
25. Gucci Mane

His representative did not respond.
26. LL Cool J

His representative did not respond.
27. Ciara

Her representative said, &quot;Ciara is currently traveling overseas and we will not be commenting on this story.&quot;
28. The Game

His representative did not respond.
29. 2 Chainz

His representative did not respond.
30. Lil' Kim

Her representative said he forwarded the request for a comment to her.
31. Nas

His representative did not respond.
32. Lil Wayne

His representative did not respond.
33. Mary J. Blige

Her representative did not respond.
34. Diddy

His representative said, &quot;Mr. Combs is on holiday with his family and not available.&quot;
35. Nick Cannon

His representative did not respond.
36. Fat Joe

His representative did not respond.
37. Jennifer Hudson

Her representative did not respond.
38. Twista

His representative had no comment.
39. Lil Jon

His representative had no comment.
40. Birdman

His representative did not respond.
41. DJ Cassidy

His representative did not respond.
42. Sean Paul

His representative did not respond.
43. Akon

His representative did not respond.
This post will be updated with any responses received after publication.