Here's What 43 Of R. Kelly's Former Collaborators Said When Asked If They'd Work With Him Again
After BuzzFeed News reported that parents told police Kelly has been holding several women against their will, we reached out to some of his former collaborators.
On Monday, BuzzFeed News reported that R. Kelly has been holding several women against their will in an abusive cult, parents told police.
In the wake of the report, BuzzFeed News since asked many of Kelly's former collaborators from his 25-year career if they'd work with him again. We gave their representatives at least 24 hours to get back to us. Here are their responses.
1. Chance the Rapper
2. Lady Gaga
3. Jeremih
4. T.I.
5. Usher
6. Celine Dion
7. Jay-Z
8. Ja Rule
9. Ashanti
10. T-Pain
11. Snoop Dogg
12. Britney Spears
13. Justin Bieber
14. Ludacris
15. Mariah Carey
16. Kid Rock
17. Chris Brown
18. Phoenix
19. Pharrell
20. Future
21. Keri Hilson
22. 50 Cent
23. Nelly
24. Kelly Price
25. Gucci Mane
26. LL Cool J
27. Ciara
28. The Game
29. 2 Chainz
30. Lil' Kim
31. Nas
32. Lil Wayne
33. Mary J. Blige
34. Diddy
35. Nick Cannon
36. Fat Joe
37. Jennifer Hudson
38. Twista
39. Lil Jon
40. Birdman
41. DJ Cassidy
42. Sean Paul
43. Akon
This post will be updated with any responses received after publication.
