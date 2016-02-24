20 Major Pop Stars Dodged Our Questions About Whether They’d Work With Dr. Luke
The super producer is accused of sexually assaulting and abusing Kesha. But will that hurt his business?
The influence of Dr. Luke, a powerful figure in the music industry who has produced over 30 Top 10 hits for superstars like Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus, reaches far and wide.
In light of Kesha's sexual assault and battery allegations against him, we wanted to know if big pop stars — including ones who have expressed support for Kesha on social media — would stop working with the producer.
We asked everyone the same single question: "Will you still work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations?"
Out of 20 artists reached through representatives, none said they planned to cut ties with Dr. Luke — who has denied the allegations — 8 had no comment, and 12 didn't respond. The names of all the artists, along with their responses, are below.
All artists' representatives had more than 24 hours to respond to our initial inquiry and received at least one follow-up.
Lady Gaga
Kelly Clarkson
Ariana Grande
Lorde
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Katy Perry
Maroon 5
Halsey
Will.i.am
Madison Beer
Nicki Minaj
Fifth Harmony
Pitbull
Rihanna
Jessie J
Charli XCX
DNCE
Wiz Khalifa
Taylor Swift
This post will be updated with additional responses as they come in.
