20 Major Pop Stars Dodged Our Questions About Whether They’d Work With Dr. Luke

20 Major Pop Stars Dodged Our Questions About Whether They’d Work With Dr. Luke

The super producer is accused of sexually assaulting and abusing Kesha. But will that hurt his business?

By Reggie Ugwu

Reggie Ugwu

Posted on February 24, 2016, at 5:43 p.m. ET

The influence of Dr. Luke, a powerful figure in the music industry who has produced over 30 Top 10 hits for superstars like Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus, reaches far and wide.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

In light of Kesha's sexual assault and battery allegations against him, we wanted to know if big pop stars — including ones who have expressed support for Kesha on social media — would stop working with the producer.

We asked everyone the same single question: "Will you still work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations?"

Out of 20 artists reached through representatives, none said they planned to cut ties with Dr. Luke — who has denied the allegations — 8 had no comment, and 12 didn't respond. The names of all the artists, along with their responses, are below.

All artists' representatives had more than 24 hours to respond to our initial inquiry and received at least one follow-up.

Lady Gaga

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

Will you work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? "Passing," a spokeswoman told BuzzFeed News.

Kelly Clarkson

Robin Marchant / Getty Images

Will you still work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? "Kelly is unavailable," a spokeswoman told BuzzFeed News.

Ariana Grande

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Will you still work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? "We are not going to have anything further to add to the story. Thanks for reaching out," a spokesman told BuzzFeed News.

Lorde

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

Will you work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? No response.

Demi Lovato

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Will you work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? "Unfortunately, she is not available," a spokeswoman told BuzzFeed News.

Miley Cyrus

Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Will you still work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? No response.

Katy Perry

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

Will you still work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? No response.

Maroon 5

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Will you still work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? "I don't have comment," a spokeswoman told BuzzFeed News.

Halsey

Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

Will you work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? No response.

Will.i.am

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Will you still work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? No response.

Madison Beer

David Becker / Getty Images

Will you work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? "Until she truly knows every fact regarding this situation, I'd rather her not be involved," a spokeswoman told BuzzFeed News.

Nicki Minaj

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

Will you still work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? No response.

Fifth Harmony

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Will you still work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? No response. Previously, the group told Spin they'd been working with Dr. Luke on their next album.

Pitbull

John Parra / Getty Images

Will you still work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? No response.

Rihanna

Luca Teuchmann / Getty Images

Will you work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? "Have to pass," a spokeswoman told BuzzFeed News.

Jessie J

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

Will you still work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? No response.

Charli XCX

Mireya Acierto / Getty Images

Will you work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? No response.

DNCE

Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

Will you work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? No response.

Wiz Khalifa

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

Will you still work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? No response.

Taylor Swift

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Will you work with Dr. Luke in light of Kesha's allegations? "We are holding on all interviews, currently, but thank you!" a spokeswoman told BuzzFeed News.

This post will be updated with additional responses as they come in.

