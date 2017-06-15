People Think Bob Dylan Plagiarized His Nobel Lecture From SparkNotes

Columbia Records

Dylan's 2001 album "Love and Theft," for instance, takes its name from Eric Lott's nonfiction history of minstrelsy and includes lines from the Japanese novelist Junichi Saga. His 2004 memoir, Chronicles: Volume One, apparently lifted passages from Jack London, among others. And, after all, he began his career covering blues songs — some of which he later copyrighted.

"He's crazy-making on the intellectual property front," Dettmar said.