Here's The Story Behind That Kendrick Lamar And U2 Song

When you hang out with Jimmy Iovine for long enough, sooner or later you get to meet Bono.

At least that's how Mike Will Made-It makes it sound. Speaking with BuzzFeed News on Thursday, the super-producer described how the U2 frontman might have ended up in Kendrick Lamar's orbit and on "XXX," one of the most talked-about songs from the hip-hop artist's rapturously received new album DAMN.

Mike — who co-produced "XXX" along with DJ Dahi, Sounwave, Bekon, and Top Dawg — wasn't in the room when Bono recorded his part for the song, but he said he has a good idea of how the collaboration went down. He's personally met the mononymous rock star a few times over the years at the home of Iovine, the head of Apple Music and founder of Interscope Records, the label to which Mike, Lamar, and U2 are signed.

"I done had breakfast with Bono, I had had lunch with Bono, just like being around Jimmy," said the producer, known for his prior work with Future, Rae Sremmurd, and Katy Perry.



The first time Mike and Bono met, years ago, neither one initially recognized the other. "Of course I know U2, but I didn't know who that was at the table with me eating," Mike confessed, laughing. "Jimmy was like 'You know who this is?' I was like 'Maaan, no disrespect, but no.'"

"Jimmy might have anybody around," he explained. "He might have the owner of SoundCloud, or the owner of some other company, you know what I'm sayin'? ... So I was like, 'No, I don't know which cool friend this is for you.' And he said, 'Yo this is the legendary Bono from U2,' and I was like 'OK, dope.' And then he told Bono, 'Yo, this is a hot producer' ... After that, we exchanged numbers, we exchanged emails, and we always said we wanted to work together."