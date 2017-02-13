BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Is Why Adele Broke Her Grammy Award On Purpose

Arts & Entertainment / viral / grammys

This Is Why Adele Broke Her Grammy Award On Purpose

Sharing the wealth.

By Reggie Ugwu

Headshot of Reggie Ugwu

Reggie Ugwu

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 13, 2017, at 2:30 a.m. ET

In her emotional speech after winning Album of the Year — the Grammy Awards' top honor — Adele stunned the audience by saying she "couldn't possibly accept this award" and it should've gone to Beyoncé.

&quot;I can&#x27;t possibly accept this award,&quot; she said. &quot;And I&#x27;m very humbled and very grateful and gracious but the artist of my life is Beyoncé, and the album to me, the Lemonade album, Beyoncé, was so monumental, and so well thought out. And so beautiful and soul bearing and we all got to see another side of you that you don&#x27;t always let us see, and we appreciate that. &quot;And all us artists adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have. And I always will.&quot;
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

"I can't possibly accept this award," she said. "And I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious but the artist of my life is Beyoncé, and the album to me, the Lemonade album, Beyoncé, was so monumental, and so well thought out. And so beautiful and soul bearing and we all got to see another side of you that you don't always let us see, and we appreciate that.

"And all us artists adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have. And I always will."

After the speech, when the cameras had stopped rolling, Adele put her money where her mouth was and broke the actual Grammy award in two, as a gesture to her idol.

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

She really went for it.

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

Speaking to the press after the ceremony, Adele said, "I felt like it was her time to win."

danial @hoopearingz

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"What the fuck does she have to do to win Album of the Year?"

Regardless of how they felt about the award, a lot of people were impressed by the gesture.

ADELE BROKE HER ALBUM OF THE YEAR GRAMMY IN HALF TO GIVE PART OF IT TO BEYONCÉ. I LOVE HER SO MUCH #GRAMMYs
SHOOK @adkinsupdates

ADELE BROKE HER ALBUM OF THE YEAR GRAMMY IN HALF TO GIVE PART OF IT TO BEYONCÉ. I LOVE HER SO MUCH #GRAMMYs

Reply Retweet Favorite
Adele broke her grammy to give Beyoncé the other half so they can share it... what a queen 😭😭
Common White Girl @girlposts

Adele broke her grammy to give Beyoncé the other half so they can share it... what a queen 😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
Adele broke her Grammy trophy to share it with Beyoncé and 2017 is saved.
Cole Ledford @ColeLedford11

Adele broke her Grammy trophy to share it with Beyoncé and 2017 is saved.

Reply Retweet Favorite

No word yet on which half goes to Bey.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Adele And Beyoncé's Love Affair At The Grammys Is What We All Need Right Now

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT