A Trump Supporter Yelled "Execute Her" At A Rally
Amid chants of "Lock her up!" at a Trump rally in New Hampshire on Friday, a supporter yelled for Hillary Clinton to be executed.
A Donald Trump supporter at a New Hampshire rally on Friday, yelled, "Execute her," as the state's former governor, John Sununu, criticized Hillary Clinton over her emails.
Several reporters at the rally also said the supporter yelled "Execute her!" which was greeted with laughs from the crowd.
People were not happy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
It's not the first time such language has been used at a Trump rally. Once a Trump supporter at the rally predicted a "revolution" where people would "be locked and loaded" if Clinton won, a common sentiment among several of his supporters.
Chants of "string her up!" were also heard at Friday's rally.
And Sky News reporter had tweeted that she heard a child, accompanied by parents, say, "Execute her" at a Trump rally in Michigan on Monday.
-
Reggie Ugwu is a features writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Reggie Ugwu at reggie.ugwu@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Tasneem Nashrulla at tasneem.nashrulla@buzzfeed.com.