A Trump Supporter Yelled "Execute Her" At A Rally

"I don't think that's appropriate, I mean that's just crude," Kelly Goodwin, a Trump supporter and mother of six at the rally, told BuzzFeed News. She said she did not hear the chant but condemned the behavior saying, "I think people just need to be... the slander isn't becoming of anyone."

Another supported, Jay Davey, defended the behavior saying, that such people were just "playing it up."

"The people, they're not sincere on that," Davey said. "They're just exaggerating, they're playing it up. They're not talking about the idea of hanging her, but what they would be OK with I'll tell ya is she deservedly should be in jail."

Another supporter, Kenny Smith, agreed that Clinton should be in jail but did not approve of the chant. "I don't like none of that," he said.