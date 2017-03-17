11 Things You Probably Didn't Know Were Funded With Help From The National Endowment For The Arts

In 1980, when organizers of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund were searching for a monument designer, they turned to the NEA's Council for the Arts, which funded a national competition to find one. Completed in 1982, Maya Lin's iconic, winning monument — a glossy, 247-foot black wall inscribed with the names of 58,307 soldiers who were killed or missing in action in the Vietnam War — is now one of the most popular memorials in Washington, DC, visited by over 3 million people each year.