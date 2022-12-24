This Fancy British Beauty Boutique Has A Capsule Shop At Walmart

Thanks to a partnership with cult-favorite retailer SpaceNK, you can get coveted brands like Slip, By Terry, Lancer, Mio and more at Walmart.

By
Rebecca Rovenstine
On Assignment For HuffPost

Walmart

If you’re unfamiliar with SpaceNK, they’re a prestige beauty store popular throughout Britain. While the retailer operates a handful of standalone boutiques and shop-in-shops in the US, the company partnered with Walmart earlier this year to launch a capsule shop called BEAUTYSPACENK, making SpaceNK’s curated shopping experience available much closer to home — namely at almost 250 of the big-box retailer’s locations nationwide.

Featured in these edited boutiques are over 600 new beauty and personal care products from 15 different brands — including coveted cult-favorite imprints like Slip, By Terry, Lancer, Philip B, Mio, and Patchology. Even better, these products can also be purchased via Walmart’s website. Ahead, we’ve perused the rare offerings and sussed out nine must-have products that have reviewers raving.

Goldfaden MD eye cream

Walmart

Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Reduce fine lines and puffiness with this eye cream by Goldfaden MD. Besides delivering intense hydration, the product is also vegetarian and cruelty-free.

Promising review: “I bought this after doing some research. I was looking for a medium weight but effective year round eye cream. This is what I had been searching for after many misses. The price point is worth it because a little goes a long way and spreads with ease and doesn't feel greasy. Its been incredibly helpful with my fine lines!” — dailymakeupfix

You can buy this Goldfaden MD Energetic Eye Cream from Walmart for around $116.

By Terry cream eyeshadow pencil

Walmart

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

No need to pull out the eye brushes when using this cream eyeshadow. The convenient pen allows you to swipe on the shade and blend it out with your fingertips. It’s available in 8 highly pigmented colors that also illuminate the eyes. 

Promising review: “This is gorgeous! My first choice of colour was out of stock but I was so keen to try this product that I selected another colour, Ombré Blackstar Misty Rock. I'm so glad I did! It's so pretty on and can be used lighter during the day and a bit heavier at night. A true all day long eye colour!” - JackieH

You can buy this By Terry cream eyeshadow from Walmart for around $38.

Philip B detangling conditioner

Walmart

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Detangle, moisturize, and seal off dead ends with this deep conditioner creme rinse by Philip B. It’s full of natural ingredients like African shea butter and wheat germ soy protein. And since it’s lightweight, you’ll have hydration without the heaviness. 

Promising review: “Such a treat to use. This will always help Detangle my locks and keep them hydrated. I LOVE THE SMELL TOO! I use it with any shampoo too and seems to work great!” — SkinsMything

You can buy this Philip B. detangler from Walmart for around $32.

Mio body scrub

Walmart

Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Exfoliate your skin with this illuminating sugar body scrub to reveal radiant, glowing skin. This scrub is made from golden caster sugar crystals, making it vegan and cruelty-free. It uses 100% natural fragrances, so its great for even those with sensitive skin.

Promising review: “OMG! I love this scrub!! It smells so good and applies so well on the skin. It leaves the skin feeling fresh, smooth and shiny. I love using it for my night time shower before bed, I go to bed feeling so refreshed and relaxed! 10/10 recommended.” — Amanda

You can buy this Mio body scrub from Walmart for around $28.

Slip silk pillowcase

Walmart

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Did you know regular cotton or polyester blend pillowcases can damage your hair and skin because of the friction created from tossing and turning? Switch your standard pillowcase with this more gentle silk one. 

Promising review: “My favorite product of the year! A perfect blend of softness, and smooth. No sweating, and better for the hair! Worth the money!!!” — criddle

You can buy this Slip pillow case from Walmart for around $89.

Patchology chillable eye gels

Walmart

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Keep these eye patches in the fridge for an even more refreshing self-care day. The orange extract and antioxidants will help brighten dull skin and fight signs of aging around the eye area where fine lines first start showing.

Promising review: “Great pre-game for video meetings! I refrigerated them first as recommended. They felt nice and cool. The serum is silky and my skin felt smooth afterwards.” — AT

You can buy these chillable eye gels from Walmart for around $15.

Mario Badescu skin-brightening product set

Walmart

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Mixing and matching the perfect products to get vibrant and radiant skin isn’t necessary anymore, instead try this set from Mario Badescu. It comes with a hydrating cleanser, mask, and rosewater so you can achieve the glowing skin you’ve always wanted.

Promising review: “I use the kit as my nighttime routine, my face is so glowy and even toned now. I've always had a hard time with uneven and dull skin, these products together have definitely helped with that.” — Tor

You can buy this Mario Badescu product set from Walmart for around $41.

By Terry Baume De Rose lip balm

Walmart

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

It’s a bit more high-end than your typical lip product, but this lip balm intensely hydrates lips while providing a subtle shine. And with the colder temps around the corner leading to dry, cracked lips, you’ll want this in your arsenal of products.

Promising review: “BY Terry Lip Balm is the most wonderful, the most soothing, the most sublime lip balm ever! Nothing else comes close. It is expensive, but so worth it! (The jar lasts 6 months!) I purchased this one for my sister-in-law who lives in Chicago and wears lip balm daily during the long winter. She loves it!” — Elisa

You can buy this By Terry lip care from Walmart for around $54.

Foreo Luna Mini 2 facial cleanser

Walmart

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Washing your face the old-fashioned way with your hands or a washcloth can only do so much. Completely clear your pores with the FOREO Luna Mini that vibrates to clear all dirt and dead skin cells revealing soft, supple skin. 

Promising review: “Bought my Luna a while ago and noticed that it leaves my skin and pores nice and clean! Love the massage it gives as well. Addictive!” — Venesa﻿

You can buy this Foreo facial cleanser from Walmart for around $119.

