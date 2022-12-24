This Fancy British Beauty Boutique Has A Capsule Shop At Walmart

If you’re unfamiliar with SpaceNK, they’re a prestige beauty store popular throughout Britain. While the retailer operates a handful of standalone boutiques and shop-in-shops in the US, the company partnered with Walmart earlier this year to launch a capsule shop called BEAUTYSPACENK, making SpaceNK’s curated shopping experience available much closer to home — namely at almost 250 of the big-box retailer’s locations nationwide.

Featured in these edited boutiques are over 600 new beauty and personal care products from 15 different brands — including coveted cult-favorite imprints like Slip, By Terry, Lancer, Philip B, Mio, and Patchology. Even better, these products can also be purchased via Walmart’s website. Ahead, we’ve perused the rare offerings and sussed out nine must-have products that have reviewers raving.

