A Cat With A Twitter Account Went Missing And Basically All Of Brazil Freaked Out
But calm down, people, he's back home now.
This is Pépito, a French kitten whose movements in and out of his home are automatically tracked on his Twitter account @PepitoTheCat.
However, last Thursday, Pépito caused some drama for his 34,000 followers. He went out and "disappeared" for more than 22 hours.
Pépito has a lot of fans in Brazil, who started to get really worried when he didn't check in.
People's responses started to get quite intense.
Everyone was desperate to see him back home safe and sound.
Lots of people moblized to find him.
After hours of speculation, Pépito's owner took to his account to clarify what was going on.
And, after this post was published, he was seen going out again.
What an emotional rollercoaster.
This post was translated from Portuguese.
