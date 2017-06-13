BuzzFeed News

A Cat With A Twitter Account Went Missing And Basically All Of Brazil Freaked Out

But calm down, people, he's back home now.

By Raphael Evangelista and Rachael Krishna

Raphael Evangelista

Rachael Krishna

Posted on June 13, 2017, at 6:28 a.m. ET

This is Pépito, a French kitten whose movements in and out of his home are automatically tracked on his Twitter account @PepitoTheCat.

Pépito is back home (23:30:50)
Pépito @PepitoTheCat

Pépito is back home (23:30:50)

However, last Thursday, Pépito caused some drama for his 34,000 followers. He went out and "disappeared" for more than 22 hours.

Pépito is out (05:53:56)
Pépito @PepitoTheCat

Pépito is out (05:53:56)

Pépito has a lot of fans in Brazil, who started to get really worried when he didn't check in.

@PepitoTheCat Ele não voltou ainda ele esta morto
Pépito @paolart_

@PepitoTheCat Ele não voltou ainda ele esta morto

"He's not back yet he's dead."

@PepitoTheCat PEPITO VOLTA PRA MIM PELO AMOR DE DEUS
Joleana @juzao

@PepitoTheCat PEPITO VOLTA PRA MIM PELO AMOR DE DEUS

"PEPITO COME BACK TO ME FOR THE LOVE OF GOD."

People's responses started to get quite intense.

@chrisnapster @PepitoTheCat Não adianta cara...
Xerloque @Xerloque_

@chrisnapster @PepitoTheCat Não adianta cara...

"It's no good." Photo text: "My heart is in mourning."

@juzao @PepitoTheCat VAMOS SAIR NAS RUAS GRITANDO EI PEPITO
Naara Silva @oddlylegendary

@juzao @PepitoTheCat VAMOS SAIR NAS RUAS GRITANDO EI PEPITO

"LET'S GO OUT ON THE STREET AND SHOUT HEY PEPITO."

Everyone was desperate to see him back home safe and sound.

@PepitoTheCat Pépito is back home (05:34:11)
nathampa @ferreiraexe

@PepitoTheCat Pépito is back home (05:34:11)

@PepitoTheCat VOLTA PEPITOOOOOO
Thiago @naogostodesushi

@PepitoTheCat VOLTA PEPITOOOOOO

"COME BACK PEPITOOOOOO."

Lots of people moblized to find him.

Pepito ainda não voltou para casa
Pépito Eterno 🐱 @William_Castro

Pepito ainda não voltou para casa

"Pepito still hasn't come home."

o vigilante noturno está neste exato momento procurando o nosso amigo pépito
torquemada 71 @noduststuckonme

o vigilante noturno está neste exato momento procurando o nosso amigo pépito

"The night watchman is out right now looking for Pépito."

After hours of speculation, Pépito's owner took to his account to clarify what was going on.

Don't worry, Pépito is sleeping at home, he sometimes uses the "human's door" ;)
Pépito @PepitoTheCat

Don't worry, Pépito is sleeping at home, he sometimes uses the "human's door" ;)

And, after this post was published, he was seen going out again.

Pépito is out (16:11:19)
Pépito @PepitoTheCat

Pépito is out (16:11:19)

What an emotional rollercoaster.

Quando o Pépito demora mais de 2h pra voltar pra casa
nathalissima @batarangues

Quando o Pépito demora mais de 2h pra voltar pra casa

"When the Pépito takes more than 2 hours to go home."

This post was translated from Portuguese.

